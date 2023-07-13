Butler County
Duren, Robert J. & Duren, Linda, H&W, to Sanley, Nathan L. Lts 7 & 8, Blk 2; Original Town of Rising City (Tax Exempt)
Duren, Michael L. & Duren, Linda, H&W, to Sanley, Nathan L. - Lts 7 & 8, Blk 2; Original Town of Rising City $10,000
O’Callaghan, Genevieve R., Sgl., Gibson, Mary Solon, Sgl., to Stara Properties, LLC - Lots 6 & 7, Block 7; Will Thorpe & Perkins Addition to David City $92,000
Huxoll, Dennis L. & Huxoll, Janice A., H&W, to Graybill, Michael, Sgl. - The South 75 Feet of Lot 5, Block 4; Miles 2nd Addition to David City $125,000
Luchsinger, Marvin F. & Luchsinger, Enola J., H&W, to Luchsinger, Brad S. & Luchsinger, Christine C., H&W, Luchsinger, Todd A. & Luchsinger, Becky, H&W - 06-16-01 Lot 10, Pt Gov Lot 3 & Accretion to Gov Lots 3 & 4, Gans Lake Subdivision; Pt N 1/2, Section 6, Township 16 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $84,025