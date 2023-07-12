Westside Mower Service LLC was welcomed to the David City community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Butler County Chamber of Commerce in April.

Located at 511 N. Third St., the business officially opened its doors on April 3.

Owner Jeff Palik said he offers service and repair of lawnmowers, chainsaws, snowblowers, small engines and the majority of other outdoor power products.

“I also offer sharpening of blades and saw chains. Pick-up and delivery of items is also available for those who aren't able to load/haul items themselves,” Palik said. “I also refurbish and sell used equipment when available. In the future, I plan to also add a line of new lawn mowers and power products. I'm not sure when the addition of the new products will materialize, but keep watching for those to show up!”

Palik was born and raised in David City, having graduated from David City Public Schools. He said he moved to Milford for a couple of years after high school and returned to Butler County in 1997 to reside in Brainard.

He came back to David City in 2008, where he’s been since then. He noted he is proud of his family; he has a wife, two daughters, a son and two stepsons.

“I hope to bring a service to the community that has slowly been disappearing over the past 10 years. I have offered these repair services off and on for the past 15-20 years, but it was in a limited part-time capacity from my personal garage. I feel now was a good time to bring these services to Butler County in a more accessible and full-time basis,” Palik said.

“The response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive. I've been busy since day one.”

They can be reached at 402-367-8311.