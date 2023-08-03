David City was founded in May of 1873 as the county seat of Butler County, named after the woman who owned and donated the land that would be used for the courthouse. A century and a half later, the city has changed, while trying to embrace where it came from.

Anniversary celebrations painted that stark contrast on July 28-30 as digital scoreboards for cornhole sat on brick streets and residents watched Mayor Jessica Miller open a 100th anniversary time capsule buried in 1973.

"I wasn't born in 1973 so I wasn't even around but I think it's very cool. The pictures they put in there, the plays they did, the hand-written letters I always think are cool because I'm a history buff, especially the ones in cursive," Miller said.

Various items of historical interest such as plates, coins, pictures and documents marking the city's centennial celebration were preserved inside. Some contents, Miller said, seemed like they were added just to make sure the box had enough stuff inside. It was all interesting to her, however, especially the photos and some of the letters from the centennial committee.

"I think it's pretty cool looking at the buildings, I spend time looking and think 'oh, that's what that was,'" Miller said. "The airport layout is pretty cool too because we're in the phase of redesigning the airport, expanding the airport, seeing that original design is cool."

In an homage to the 100th anniversary's facial hair contest, a similar one was also held this year. Commemorative cards and several other 150th anniversary items were available during festivities as well, to mark the occasion.

During the cornhole tournament next to Kobza Motors on July 28, Gov. Jim Pillen gave a short speech about a recent meeting with some Nebraska native tribe leaders. One told him how his grandfather said community decisions were important because they affect the next seven generations. With David City's celebration, he drew a parallel.

"I think it's appropriate to recognize that today when we celebrate 150 years, maybe our forefathers didn't think seven generations ahead but it's important we do. If we get tired and don't want to go to a meeting, think of the seven generations and show up," Pillen said.

Community, Miller said, is the most exciting part of the celebration. With the resurrection of the police department, she said, it's exciting to see the community and all its parts, departments and residents come together like they have in the past.

"I've been stressing 'community.' We need to be involved in the community, we need a presence, relate with people. We need to be a place people want to come and stay and be part of the community," Miller said.

In 1973 at the centennial celebration, David City City Council President Bruce Meysenburg was in his last year of high school, so his memory isn't perfect, but he did remember some things as items related to him came out of the capsule.

"I had just graduated high school, I was in the parade, my name was on a few things, I found that very interesting," Meysenburg said. "I haven't lived in town all my life. I lived in the country, farmed, moved into town. It's been amazing to see how things progressed and I hope we can keep going."

The festivities for adults also included an Bohemian tractor pull, a beer garden, a Superhero Appreciation ceremony honoring first responders and armed forces, parades and music by Unfinished Business, Lee Phillips and Velvet Crush.

Younger audiences were treated to a superhero costume contest, a bouncy ball drop by the David City Volunteer Fire Department, face painting, a petting zoo, mini golf and a kiddie parade.