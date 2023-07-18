In hopes of helping to alleviate traffic safety concerns around David City High School and David City Elementary School, additional stop signs will be installed at nearby intersections.

During the David City Council’s regular meeting July 12, council members approved putting up stop signs at the north/south intersections of Seventh and D Street, Seventh and E Street, Eighth and D Street, Ninth and D Street and Ninth and E Street.

Concerns about drivers not paying attention to the road when traveling past the schools when kids are arriving and leaving the schools were previously brought up at an earlier council meeting. However, city officials expressed worry about causing further traffic congestion with four-way stop signs.

Police Chief Marla Schnell reported on July 12 that she, Mayor Jessica Miller and Interim City Administrator Tami Comte met with David City Public Schools Superintendent Chad Denker. Denker suggested the stop signs be placed to the north and south.

“I think it's a great idea. If we get them up now, people will get used to them,” Schnell said. “Keep east and west right by the school, either between elementary and high school or on the south side of the high school, open flow; north and south have to stop. I think it could ease a lot of the issues.”

Schnell added her department will be diligent about monitoring most of those intersections every morning until drivers get used to the new stop signs, though she noted officers will not be able to be there 24/7.

Miller added there are cameras that Schnell can set up on the blinking stop signs located at the crosswalk between the elementary and high schools. The idea, she added, is that the city will be able to mail tickets to drivers blowing through those stop signs, as long as signage is put up warning passersby that they could receive a ticket.

“I think by having those cameras on those stop signs with those signs saying that you'll find your ticket in the mail, I think people will start slowing down,” Miller said.

She noted the city will see how the additional stop signs and cameras work at getting drivers to slow down before taking further steps.

In other business, the council gave the OK to the appointment of a new nuisance and ordinance committee.

Those serving on the committee are Council Members Kevin Marvin and Pat Meysenburg, Building Inspector Gary Meister and Asst. Police Chief Devin Betzen.

The goal is to stay on top of cleaning up nuisance properties in town, which the city has been trying to crack down on this year.

“This will be so that we can update some of the ordinances and codes and deal with nuisance properties. This way, too, council members will be able to help out with the properties that are nuisances and we can get the town cleaned up,” Miller said.

“We want our town looking nice and appealing and we want more people to come here, we want people to settle here. And we hopefully get more businesses to come here as well.”

Miller added the committee’s first task will be looking at parking overnight, which the city has been getting complaints about. The original ordinance addressing the topic was redone in 2014, along with the rest of the city’s code book, and parking overnight was taken out of it, she said.

Similarly, council members also approved updating the city’s fee schedule.

Furthermore, discussion was also held on sidewalks in town. A sidewalk committee was formed earlier this year to look at improving sidewalks.

The council’s agenda listed “ordinance requiring new property owners to install or improve sidewalks,” but Beth Klosterman of the sidewalk committee said they are not recommending any changes to the existing ordinance at this time.

Klosterman added more information and time to come up with a plan is needed. She said she didn’t want to share their current ideas now as she wanted to avoid rumors starting when nothing is set in stone yet.

Amid talks on the possibilities, city officials said they needed to sit down and do further research.

Additionally, the council approved a quote from Steager Lawn Service for the seeding of the ground and planting of trees at the new RV campground.

Council members talked at length about sprinklers, sod/seeding and trees, but ultimately decided to choose all seeding, which is to be done by early September. However, if the concrete pads and electrical work are running behind, a change order will be done so that sod can be put in instead.