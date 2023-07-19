Every day for the past 50 years, someone in the Doehling family has dutifully reported river observations in Surprise for the National Weather Service.

In the Cooperative Observer Program (Coop), volunteers across the country take observations on farms, in both urban and suburban areas, national parks, seashores and mountain tops. Since the National Weather Service relies on these observers, the organization has an awards program honoring the observers’ efforts.

Ed Doehling first started taking river observations as a coop observer in 1971, and passed it down to his children.

“They installed the gauge on the Blue River down at the bridge … you go down and actually measure the river with an apparatus they had at the bridge, and then you would phone (in) the river levels then,” said Mark Doehling, son of Ed. “That was kind of the old way of doing it.”

With the advancement of technology, Mark said, the weather service can get more consistent readings with different equipment but the family still goes out each and every day to take down observations.

“I still report on the river in case the equipment just broke down (and) I contact people in Polk County, find out how much rain they’ve gotten so we can come up with an idea of how much water's actually coming down the river,” said Mark, who is the emergency manager for Butler County.

In 1986, said Observations Program Leader Joni Brand, Mark and his sister Susan took over those responsibilities and added temperature and precipitation readings; Mark’s daughter now helps out as well.

It’s because of this long commitment that the Doehling family received the Family Heritage Award from the National Weather Service.

Mark said they were awarded the honor during the COVID-19 pandemic but restrictions delayed the presentation of the award until recently.

“An important weather event for the Doehlings was in September of 2006 when Susan and Mark were storm spotting, and were the first to observe and report an EF2 tornado that grazed their village of Surprise,” Brand said.

“Another important event was the historic flooding of 2011, when they spent many hours sandbagging for the eventual second highest flood stage ever recorded on the Big Blue River in Surprise.”

Doehling said his interest in weather comes from its impact on daily life.

“It's basically a part of our daily lives. Living in Nebraska, one) you never have a dull moment and two) we've got a great variety as far as blizzards and ice storms and wind and hail and tornadoes,” he said.

It’s a daily job as well, even in bad conditions.

“Every day you take the high and low temperatures, you measure the rain or you measure the snow depth; as it melts, it recedes and you document so you have an idea of how much snowpack is on the ground so that they can do forecasts for flooding in the spring,” Doehling said.

Doehling called receiving the Family Heritage Award an accomplishment.

“Sometimes hard to find volunteers that want to do that and it's a daily commitment – go out and measure the rain, measure the snow, write down the conditions and take the high and low temperature of the day. It's kind of a volunteer job you might say,” he added.