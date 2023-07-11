During the Butler County Board of Supervisors meeting held July 3, County Attorney Julie Reiter brought up some concerns shared with her regarding employee files.

Reiter said that Human Resources Director Heidi Loges reached out to Sheriff Tom Dion for certification paperwork that verifies a law enforcement officer is in fact certified.

The request was being made as Dion was giving one of his deputies a raise.

“He more or less refused to get them to (me), I have the email chain,” Reiter said. “I don't know why that would be refused because number one, personnel records should be maintained at HR. NIRMA’s on board with that; in fact, we specifically called NIRMA to find out where our personnel files are supposed to be kept.”

Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (NIRMA), Reiter said, recommended that HR be the official record keeper for all personnel files since Butler County does have a human resources representative. All employees, she added, are county employees.

In line with the certification request, HR had also asked for the step program the board approved not long ago for the sheriff's office. Reiter said that it appears the raise the sheriff is proposing doesn’t fall in line with the step program.

Supervisors asked why the requested information wasn’t sent to HR.

“In my opinion that’s why we have HR, to have employee files with HR,” said District 7 Supervisor Anthony Whitmore.

Dion stated employee files stay in his office per policy procedure with NIRMA.

Reiter didn’t agree with Dion’s statement, adding that NIRMA indicated what he was referring to were standard policies that should be reviewed and modified to fit the county’s needs.

“They're very clear about the policy that you set out … that you're supposed to modify in accord with the county,” Reiter said. “Your policies are basically just verbatim from NIRMA. You didn't modify them to meet the county.”

Dion said keeping personnel files with HR has never been the case over the years, they’ve always stayed with the sheriff’s office.

However, District 3 Supervisor Scot Bauer noted later in the meeting that the county has only had HR for about three years.

Whitmore said the concern with giving the deputy a raise is that raise would not fit within the step program; the deputy would be placed higher than what his years of service would place him in the program.

“Isn’t it up to my discretion of where I want to put them, if I feel like there’s a deputy we can skip (to another step) or go back?” Dion said. “I never got any rules or regulations or policy on here.”

Dion said he’s spoken with people at other sheriff’s offices who indicated they’ve had employees skip a step in the program.

District 5 Supervisor Jan Sypal said the board approved a step program so that everyone was on the same page regarding wages and that employees would know what their wages were going to be in the future. She expressed the sheriff’s office needs to stay with the step program the board approved.

Dion reiterated that files need to remain in his office. If he needed to look at someone’s file, he added, he would have to go to HR.

Sypal noted Dion could have copies to keep in his office.

“I think that the original goes to HR because they're not really your employees, they’re county employees,” Sypal said.

Dion added he emailed Loges and told her to come to his office if he has questions, but she never did. He also expressed frustration that he was constantly being called to appear in front of the board.

“I have liaisons that should be coming up to me. And if there's discussions, why can't we just talk it out?” Dion said. “…Instead of having to come in here and put it in front of the board? This should be something we should do with the liaisons, HR. If there's questions, we need to work it out.”

Dion was asked what his hesitation was in giving a copy of the certification so Loges can verify the deputy is certified.

“Until I get verification of what records I can get released, I want to keep them. I told her if she had any questions come on in, come to my office to discuss it,” Dion said. “We're not going to sit here and go back and forth on an email. I want to make sure that I'm doing this legally per my policy and procedure. I want to make sure I can get these records out, and who to give them out (to).”

Sypal said the reason they don’t go into his office to discuss an issue is because they “don’t get anywhere.”

Dion called that statement untrue.

“When you were appointed, you said you're going to come into every office in this courthouse and sit there and find out how this was run,” Dion told Sypal. “You have not been in my office. You came into my office to discuss other things, nothing about work.”

Sypal responded that she visited his office when she was first elected as supervisor.

Dion further commented about how he always gets called to the board, mentioning a recent matter in which the sheriff’s office is non-compliant with the equitable sharing program.

This program allows federally forfeited property to be shared with participating state and local law enforcement agencies. Reiter had brought up at the last county board meeting that Dion had failed to complete the proper paperwork for the program. The last year this was completed, she had said, was about 2017.

Earlier in the July 3 meeting, supervisors heard an update that Dion completed the paperwork and needed to attend a training later this month so they could be back in compliance.

Dion questioned why that matter was brought back onto the agenda on July 3 as he was taking care of it, though it was noted it’s because the sheriff’s office remains non-compliant.

Reiter said she originally brought up the non-compliance issue a year ago and Dion had said it was taken care of. Two months later, she said, her office received a communication that they still weren’t in compliance.

“A year later I still get an email saying not in compliance yet,” Reiter said. “That's why I put it on the board (agenda) because at this point I don’t have time to keep sending you (Dion) an email saying this has got to be taken care of. At this point it becomes a county issue.”

Dion responded he had completed paperwork and did not hear back about it, but indicated he could have been thinking of paperwork for a different program.

Circling back to the original topic, Whitmore said Loges is unable to push through the raise when she cannot get verification of the deputy’s certification.

Making copies for Dion to keep at his office was brought up again, but Dion said he believed the originals should stay with him and copies be made for those who request it.

“Regardless of what (took) place 10 years ago or 15 years ago or whatever, the rules in the county today is that we have an HR and that the original documents go to HR, and you keep the copy,” Sypal said. “That's just the rules of the county, and so you've got to follow the rules.”

Whitmore suggested that they have Dion review his step program.

The board’s July 3 meeting minutes state Dion is to review the program, as well as resubmit wage verifications and certificates. Dion, the minutes reported, said that he is going to check with NIRMA before he releases any employee files.