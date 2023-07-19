For Butler County youth, being involved in 4-H offers a variety of opportunities, from making connections to learning about animals.

That was the case for some of the kids who took part in the 4-H and Future Farmers of America Sheep and Goat Shows held July 13 as part of the Butler County Fair.

As part of the sheep part of the show, Sam Smith, 16, of David City, was named reserve champion senior showman.

“It feels good,” Smith said of the title. “I took an off year last year.”

Smith had been showing Babe, who he had had for about a couple of months at the time of the show.

Preparing Babe for the show, he added, included a lot of movement every two days or so.

“Every chance I get, I walk her around. I walk about a mile and then a mile back,” Smith said.

This year for 4-H, he also entered in some woodworking for the exhibit.

Smith added he enjoys the chances he gets at 4-H, such as being a leader, and seeing his friends.

Riley Coufal, 11, of rural David City, was named reserve champion junior showman.

Roughly one hour into the sheep show, Coufal already had several other accolades under her belt when speaking with The Banner-Press.

Coufal said this year her family brought 10 sheep, 10 pigs and six chickens, which she was showing at the fair.

Every day, she noted, they wake up at about 6 a.m. to wash the animals, feed them, wash them and then walk them.

Coufal has been in 4-H since she was a Clover kid.

“I like that you get to be around animals and you get to show them,” Coufal said.

“I learned you have to be gentle with your animals and you have to feed them the right thing. You have to watch their weight.”

As for the goats, Antonia Wachal, 19, of David City, was named champion senior showman. For that class, she showed Eve.

“We start by having the babies and then from there we just start preparing, start getting them ready and getting them bigger,” Wachal said, adding they work on walking the animals and getting them used to standing.

Wachal said she also showed horses earlier in the week.

She added she’s been in 4-H since she was about 13 or 14.

“I just love being part of the community,” Wachal said. “I enjoy doing it, it gives you something to do in the summer.”

The 4-H portion of this year’s fair saw just a couple of schedule changes, with the horse show taking place on opening day and the fashion show being held the week before, due to schedule conflicts and wanting to allow more youth to be able to participate in other 4-H events.

“We grew significantly in our 4-H enrollment this year, we've exceeded 220, which is awesome for us here in Butler County. With that, we're looking forward to having all those new 4-H’ers involved in the fair,” 4-H Extension Assistant Aliesha Meusch told The Banner-Press before the fair.

There were more than 205 exhibitors, which Meusch said indicates that youth are excited to participate in the annual event.

“A lot of our livestock shows are significantly larger than they have been in the past,” Meusch added. “We did over 16 workshops this summer, for the 4-H youth so that exhibit hall with all our static projects is guaranteed to be full of those projects that those kids have completed participating in workshops, and doing those projects on their own or with their families to enter in the fair.”

She said she was looking forward to seeing what the kids came up with over the past year, as well as seeing what the newcomers would be bringing to the table.

“We worked hard on recruitment this year and offering some different workshops in areas that haven't really been offered before or that we saw we wanted more entries in for the fair,” Meusch said. “We really worked to try to expose youth to different project areas, maybe spark some new interest in in our 4-H’ers and what they might want to participate in or things like that.”