For Sandro "Sam" Lopes, his wife, children, neighbors and local wildlife, his garden is not just a garden. It's an experiment, an educational opportunity and a way to share some of the things he learned when he lived in Brazil.

"I learned from the forest and I'm putting back in the knowledge," Lopes said.

He, like many others in Brazil, had a garden where he grew all kinds of plants. When his mother came to visit about a year ago, he said, she asked him why he didn't garden here too.

So he did.

He started small with sprouts, or microgreens.

"I was trying to have a better diet, I thought 'okay, let's see if I can grow something fast and nutritious,'" Lopes said. "Microgreens are three days in shade, 5-10 in the sun, less than two weeks, I have food. Then I thought 'what about tomatoes, what about lettuce, 45 days, peppers 60-80 days?'"

He caught the "bug" again, however, and started experimenting with growing other plants with longer growth periods. Once he figured out how to work with the light levels and soil type native to Nebraska, he was back in action growing all kinds of plants.

Now, his children, including his son Gui, help him harvest and maintain the garden. The garden benefits his son who has autism. Lopes explained that Gui can pop around to different areas of the garden, then switch to a new activity and come back when he wants to, all outdoors. He also learns what his dad learned and can use that knowledge when he's grown and maybe pass it on someday too, Lopes added.

He hopes his garden inspires people to take an interest in gardening and to ask questions and share tips, Lopes said.

"It's like my way to tell people they can come down here and share what they've learned with me. I can share what I've learned with them and encourage more people to produce their own food," Lopes said.

Beyond that, he tries to give back to the community with his garden where he can. He gives many of his crops to the community and the Bridging Our Community food pantry. He hopes to do even more as time goes on.

Aside from gathering interest from friends, family and neighbors, his garden has attracted a different kind of friend to his family: a squirrel they call Toby. In order to keep Toby away from their raised beds and delicate plants, Lopes has allocated a couple of boxes for the squirrel to rummage through.

"I have a lot of squirrels, too many squirrels, they love these things, they eat them, they take my plants, but that's okay, they're part of the environment," Lopes said.

Lopes' landlord, Larry Sabata, is a retired farmer himself. When he and Lopes started talking about growing produce, Sabata said, Lopes informed him that people in Nebraska weren't approaching things correctly for some of the plants.

"He was talking about how in the rainforest, in Brazil, how they do gardening and how they prepare the soil and everything. I kind of told him all the common fertilizers we use here and the dirt we have and he suggested we're doing stuff a little wrong as far as gardening goes," Sabata said.

One key point Lopes tries to emphasize and take advantage of in his growing is environment. Sunlight levels, groundcover and even placement of the plants in the garden can influence how they grow, Lopes said.

"All the plants need some special care, like the tomatoes, I try to add compost and topsoil to help the plants grow better," Lopes said. "It's very important to me to know about each species' specific conditions to help the soil or prevent bugs and disease, for the crops I want to have here."

As an example, Lopes said, he is able to grow lettuce in the Nebraska heat because of a structure he built to block enough sunlight to where the leaves can grow but not wilt.

Sabata said they exchanged information about fertilization some more and eventually, he ended up giving Lopes some of the material from the bottom of a pond, which is rich in a lot of nutrients. Lopes uses it to make his own compost and fertilizer, which he swears by.

Another big thing Lopes tries to take advantage of is biodiversity. While there are cohesive groups in his gardens, Lopes tries to add a little variety for the sake of the nutrients the plants are producing and taking as well as for the insects that pollinate the plants.

"I have nine types of flowers, pollinators, I have sweet corn just as a symbol that is an important combination between beans corn and squash because they support each other, like the three sisters," he said.

After seeing what Lopes has accomplished in just a year and a half, Sabata said, he's excited to see where his efforts lead. He hopes others pick up on the work Lopes is doing and find inspiration.

"He puts out certain flowers to attract bees and insects that pollinate, he says that's very important," Sabata said. "He just wants to spread the word to other communities and the Latino population on how to raise a good garden and I think if people would have time to observe and pick up what he's doing, they'd get a lot of good hints."

Should Lopes try to expand his efforts, he'll help him there too when it gets to that point. Almost everyone who has seen Lopes' garden, Sabata said, has been impressed, from neighbors to farmers and even researchers.

"I encouraged him, I said 'you start out with a small area and see how it goes for you,' I was interested. I learned quite a bit on the way he does things, the way he starts plants out," Sabata said. "I said 'if you need something a lot bigger next time, I've got a bunch of acres east of the county, go for it.'"

Someday, Lopes said, he'd like to do something on a bigger scale, where people can come and learn about cultivating plants and help each other to grow their own food where they are, starting with the younger generation, like his children

"This is a way I think is going to be good for the kids, especially because it could be a public education area, so people can learn to do things in a different way," Lopes said.