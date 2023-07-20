Over the course of 150 years, there have been a series of worldly changes. However, despite the changes, the Butler County area has at least one constant, the Tomlin Family Farm, which has been resting on the same plot of land for the past 150 years.

Last week at the Butler County Fair, the farm was rewarded with the Pioneer Family Farm Nebraska Heritage Farm award for 150 years of continuous family ownership. The award was accepted on behalf by family members Jim Reisdorff, Kari King and Andy King.

One hundred fifty years is not an achievement many farms can boast about, Reisdorff stated. He explained the history and settlement of the farm dates back to 1873 with Bernard and Mary Schlentz.

"My ancestor Bernard arrived in the valley north of David City, and homesteaded the farm. He started the whole genealogy and was one of the original immigrants from the Luxembourg area in Europe," Reisdorff said.

After Bernard and Mary Schlentz passed, the farm was later inherited by his daughter Caroline and her husband J.J. Reisdorff, which is where Jim finds his last name. Eventually, the farm would soon progress down the family into the hands of Harry Reisdorff, the son of J.J. and Anna. These were Jim's parents.

Currently, the farm is in the care of Harry Reisdorff's daughter Joan and her husband Cordell Tomlin whose daughter is Kari King. The Tomlins reside in Arizona. Eventually, King stated, the farm will be deeded to her and her husband Andy, who reside in Kansas, continuing the farm's legacy. King, who accepted the award on behalf of her parents, remarked on its importance.

"It was a honor to receive the award knowing the farm's long genealogy," King said, "especially because our ancestors came all the way from Luxembourg, established the farm through hard work, and today, we still have it."

Reisdorff even stated there's evidence of the farm's history still standing today.

"The original farmhouse is there," Reisdorff said, "and there used to be a granary on the side of the road, but it did get torn down a few years ago."

Aside from its history, Reisdorff remarked the farm is similar to other farms in terms of the usual types of crops it harvests.

"It is predominately corn, but when my parents had the farm, we planted and rotated through wheat, soybeans and other crops," Reisdorff said.

This is not the first time the Tomlin farm has been acknowledged and rewarded for its perseverance. Reisdorff stated his parents received the Nebraska Heritage Award for 100 years in 1973.

Additionally, King and Reisdorff both stated that 150 years and five generations of family farming are not accomplishments most farms are able to claim.

King said the Tomlin Farm is the second farm in Butler County to receive the 150 year award and the 133rd farm in the state of Nebraska.

"When we accepted the award for 100 years, there were quite a few farms recognized as well, but it's a fact to know we are one of the fortunate few to make it to 150. It is something to be proud of, and it also makes me proud that we have another generation ready to claim the farm on this milestone," Reisdorff concluded.