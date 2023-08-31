Health impacts everyone. There are many parts to it, one of which is mental health. It affects how we think, feel and act. It can determine how we handle stress, relate to others and make choices. Along with many other things, Four Corners Health Department provides mental health resources and services for the community.

Four Corners Therapist on Staff

Four Corners has a Licensed Independent Mental Health Practitioner and Substance Abuse Therapist, Renee Duffek. Renee specializes in drug and alcohol counseling, trauma, anxiety and depression. She is also licensed in yoga therapy. She can see people in-person or by telehealth. Most insurance options are accepted.For those with limited finances, Four Corners is willing to work with you. To schedule an appointment, contact Four Corners Health Department at 402-362-2621.

Wellness Recovery Action Plan

Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP) Training guides participants through the process of identifying and understanding their personal wellness resources (“wellness tools”). It then helps them develop an individualized plan to use these resources daily. We all struggle sometimes and WRAP can help you learn how to better handle those times. Anyone and everyone can benefit from this workshop.

Contact Four Corners to register for a training Aug. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Kilgore Memorial Library in York at no cost.

My Ascension Showings

My Ascension is a documentary film designed to spread hope and fight suicide. It tells the story of Emma Benoit who survived a suicide attempt at age 16. This led her to use her painful experience on a mission to help inspire others to find hope and stay alive. Because of sensitive themes, people younger than 19 should attend with an adult. It is not suitable for elementary aged or younger children.

There are two free showings available. Resources will be shared at each event.

August 29 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at Gathering Grounds Coffeehouse in Osceola

September 13 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Rivoli in Seward

Mental Health First Aid

Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) Training teaches you how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders. It gives the skills you need to reach out and provide initial help and support to someone who may need it. This workshop is for those who work with both youth and adults.

You can attend Adult Mental Health First Aid Nov. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Butler County Healthcare Center at no cost. Register here: tinyurl.com/3b5kfy93

Question, Persuade, Refer Training

Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) Suicide Prevention Training teaches participants how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis. They learn how to question, persuade, and refer someone to help. It’s similar to people being trained in CPR and the Heimlich Maneuver helping to save thousands of lives each year.

For more mental health resources visit our website fourcorners.ne.gov. To find out more about this topic, contact Four Corners at 402-362-2621 or 877-337-3573 or email at info@fourcorners.ne.gov