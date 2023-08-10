Butler County
Birkel, Max S. & Birkel, Susan M., to Birkel, Max S., Trustee, Birkel, Susan M., Trustee, Birkel, Max S. & Susan M. Revocable Trust - 11-15-02 N 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 11, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 11-15-02 PT S 1/2 S 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 11, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 11-15-02 N 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 11, Township 15 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Kunkee, Rosemary, Sgl., to Kunkee, Jamie - Lot 1 & The South 1/5 of Lot 2, Block 27; McCarty’s 2nd Addition to Ulysses, The North 4/5 of Lot 2 & The S 1/2 of Lot 3, Block 27; McCarty’s 2nd Addition to Ulysses $12,000.00
Kallenbach, Kenneth J., Sgl., Wilson, Michael, Sgl., to Przybylski, David & Przybylski, Debra - The West 75 Feet of Lots 11, 14, 15, 18 & 19, Block 39; Bells 1st Addition to Bellwood $10,000.00
Topil, Susan K. & Wahlgren, Wesley W., MC, to Beach, Jack & Beach, Lori, MC - Lots 2 & 3, Block 23; Omaha & Republican Valley RR Addition to Rising City $135,000.00
Topil, Susan K. & Wahlgren, Wesley W., MC, Topil, Nicolas S. Topil & Amanda K., MC, Topil, Adam J. & Topil, Amanda J., MC, to Topil, Susan K., MP - Lots 2 & 3, Block 23; Omaha & Republican Valley RR Addition to Rising City
(Tax Exempt)
Sypal, Daniel J. & Sypal, Janet M., H&W, to Jalca Properties, LLC - Lot 1; Sypals Subdivision to David City, 18-15-03 PT SW 1/4; Section 18, Township 15 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska, Pt Lot 8; DC Land & Lot Suburban Lot Addition to David City $1,500,000.00
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services