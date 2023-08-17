Butler County
Helman, Randy J. & Helman, Sherri, H&W, to Butterfield, Pamela, Sgl. - 18-14-04 PT NE 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 18, Township 14 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska $215,000.00
Kubik, Daryl K. & Kubik, Zachary R., MC, to Carrera De La Cruz, Alexandra, - A Tract Out of & Part of Outlot 2; West Addition to David City $180,000.00
Martens, Jeffrey T. & Martens, Kathleen S., H&W, to Cech, Todd J. & Cech, Tiffany K., H&W - 10-14-01 PT SW 1/4 NE 1/4; Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska $35,000.00
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services