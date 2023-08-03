Butler County
Birkel, Max S. & Birkel, Susan M., to Birkel, Max S., Trustee, Birkel, Susan M., Trustee, Birkel, Max S. & Susan M. Revocable Trust - The South 37 1/2 Feet of Lot 3 & N 1/2 of Lot 6, Block 39; Original Town of David City (Tax Exempt)
Schlechte, Shirley K., Sgl., to Schlechte, Shirley K., Trustee, Schlechte, Shirley K. Trust - 32-13-01 PT E 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 32, Township 13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 32-13-01 PT W 1/2 NE 1/4; Section 32, Township 13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska (0.12 Acres, More Or Less), 29-13-01 E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 29, Township 13 North, Range 1 East, Butler County, Nebraska
(Tax Exempt)
Humlicek, Jerome J. & Humlicek, Marcella M., H&W, to Humlicek, Jerome J. & Humlicek, Marcella M., H&W - 14-16-04 SE 1/4 NW 1/4 PT N 1/2 SW 1/4; Section 14, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 14-16-04 W 1/2 NW 1/4 & NE 1/4 NW 1/4, Except Portion Conveyed for Road Purposes; Section 14, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 15-16-04 SE 1/4 SE 1/4, Except Portion Conveyed For Road Purposes; Section 15, Township 16 North, Range 4 East, Butler County, Nebraska
People are also reading…
(Tax Exempt)
Property transfers compiled by Columbus Credit Services