Butler County
Polacek, Darrell J. & Polacek, Ruth A., H&W, to Polacek, Adam J., Polacek, Aaron W. - 09-13-03 NE 1/4; Section 9, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 04-13-03 PT E 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 4, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska, 04-13-03 W 1/2 SE 1/4; Section 4, Township 13 North, Range 3 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Beckmann, Roger A. & Beckmann, Kerry L., H&W, Schulz, Brian S. & Schulz, Lyndsy J., H&W, to Beckmann, Roger A. & Beckmann, Kerry L., H&W, Schulz, Brian S. & Schulz, Lyndsy J., H&W -31-13-02 NE 1/4; Section 31, Township 13 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska (Tax Exempt)
Birt, Sarah L. & Birt, Jake, W&H, to Pellan, Jesse, Sgl. - Lot 3 & The N 1/2 of Lot 4, Block 9; McAlvin’s Addition to Brainard $147,500
Prigge Acres, Inc., to Napier, Mitchell D., Sgl. - 02-14-02 PT NE 1/4 SE 1/4; Section 2, Township 14 North, Range 2 East, Butler County, Nebraska $17,220