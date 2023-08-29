In 1944, 19-year-old Richard "Dick" Raitt stood watch on the poop deck of a 300-foot-long, 60-foot-wide fuel tanker ship headed from San Francisco to Tinian, a city on the Northern Mariana Islands.

Little did he know then that his military service would be honored almost 80 years later.

Following the January passing of Bill Sanley, VFW District 15 Service Officer Larry Sabata realized Raitt, now 99 years old, was one of, if not the last of his kind. With a lot of homework and no small effort, he determined this was the case. The local Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion chapters honored Raitt for his service as a result.

"I went to all the different posts in Butler County, old people's homes. When you've lived here all your life, you know all the old veterans and everybody," Sabata said. "I did a lot of phone calls to find out if he was the last living World War II veteran (in Butler County) and as far as I know, he is the last."

Raitt and his three siblings were all born on his family's farm near Rising City. His father came to the United States from Scotland and bought the land for farming.

Raitt said his military journey started with a job baling straw. The person who normally fed the machine straw had called in sick and Raitt signed himself up for the job. He doubled the number of bales produced that day.

One day on the job, bad weather caused a delay and he and a now-late friend and fellow serviceman Bill Chase decided that was a good time to enlist, Raitt said. Bill Sanley, another recent area graduate, enlisted around this time as well.

"I started baling straw for an Indiana guy out here. Every place had straw stacks. This guy had a paper mill in Indiana. One morning it rained, so Bill Chase and I said 'let's go sign up for the service,'" Raitt said.

Within a week, the new recruits shipped out of Omaha for the West Coast for assignment and deployment. Raitt and Sanley actually went through boot camp together. After a few days by rail, they reached Farragut, Idaho, where Sanley and Raitt parted ways.

From Farragut, Raitt headed south to San Diego for gunnery school and later San Francisco. In California, Raitt was assigned to a T-2 oil tanker, which hauled around 6 million gallons of oil for commercial purposes, Raitt said. In California, he had an encounter he remembered like it happened yesterday.

"I had a tattoo that got infected. I went to Treasure Island and was operated on there," Raitt said. "While I was in there, Bing Crosby came down. He stood at the end of my bed and sang 'Sentimental Valley' and 'Swinging on A Star.'"

Raitt married his wife on Dec. 30, 1945 and eventually got out of the service to go back to the family farm. Now, 80 years after he started, he's the last of his kind, still witty and feeling good for just shy of 100.

"The biggest thing I've accomplished here is outliving everyone in my family. My grandma lived to be 97. My sister Irene lived to be 99," Raitt said.

Raitt said the best part of being in the Navy, in his opinion, was the rare breaks they got, called "liberty" where they could go on shore at a port. While he was in the Navy, he said, he knew he had somewhere to stay and something to do.

"When I was in the Navy, I always had a place to sleep. About all I did was stand watch, but that was hard enough," Raitt said. "I stood watch from 4 o'clock in the morning to 12 at night. After that was the only time I could get any sleep."

Sabata said that, in his time with the Legion and the VFW, he has seen a lot of veterans of all kinds of conflicts, past and present, old and young. World War II veterans, he said, typically didn't talk much about their experiences, but Raitt and the late Bill Sanley, he said, have told him and a few others quite a bit.

"Over the years, I've talked to many World War II vets because of my position on the honor guard. Being with the World War II veterans, Bill Sanley and Dick Raitt always stood out," Sabata said. "They talked about it, but never really opened up, not until later on when I talked about my experience in Vietnam we'd talk about history and it got easier and easier."

Being a Vietnam veteran himself, Sabata said he greatly appreciates the service of the people who came before him. When Bill Sanley was still alive, Sabata said, he would see Sanley and Raitt reminiscing at the Stop-Inn gas station on Fourth Street and stop by to say "Hello."

Sabata said when he was much younger, they were more than just veterans. Now, 80 years after their service was completed, he said, it is still invaluable.

"As far as I'm concerned, the World War II vets were my superheroes. If it weren't for them, we wouldn't have the America we know," Sabata said. "I have the greatest respect for World War II veterans."