When it comes to kicking off the new school year, David City High School Principal Cortney Couch said, it takes a lot of people doing a lot of work to make things run smoothly.

"It's always an effort to get everything going in the right direction but I found that if you start well, the opportunity for it to go well is greatly increased," Couch said.

That begins with students, Couch said, which is why they lead off the school year with discussions on school culture, etiquette, standards and the like, just to ensure students understand how the year is supposed to go.

"A lot of stuff we talk about revolves around the culture of our building, having a strong positive culture whereby people show each other respect and people support each other, that could be admin to teacher, teacher to admin, student to teacher, every which direction we want to make sure we support each other, show respect and student learning is always the goal," Couch said.

There are two factors school admins look at when starting off the school year, Couch said. One is the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) calendar, which they form their schedule around for the sake of extracurricular activities like sports and performing arts. The other factor they try to hit is a balance between first and second semester lengths. Looking at both of those, Couch said, they started a little early this year.

"This is as early as we will ever start because next year is the year the NSAA would roll their calendar back a week," Couch said. "Yeah, it's early but it's one of those once every five year deals everything lines up a certain way and long story short we're starting a little earlier than most."

There is also new curriculum incoming, Couch said, across all the schools, from preschool to high school math, but this is nothing really new, as they try to keep up-to-date with the current curriculum. Attendance is also a subject they are focusing on following the COVID-19 pandemic's wrench in the works.

"A lot of brainstorming and stuff we tried to look at really had more to do with how we support our families so we can get more regular attendance from students because we believe if they're here they're going to learn," Couch said.

Between the students, faculty, staff and parents all being a little flexible with the altered schedules and locations for some things due to heat, they've been able to get into a rhythm for all their activities, Couch said.

"Honestly the kids have been great. We've had a couple of softball games and a volleyball jamboree but this is the first full week of events," Couch said. "Cross-country, softball, volleyball and football will perform. One Act play tryouts are happening now, middle school teams are in full swing so we're fully into it and I think it's going really well."

Couch said that football is a good example of an activity that has had to adapt. With higher temperatures during the day, the school has to schedule practice for specific one-hour periods during the day, one in the morning, one in the evening.

"[It's a] brutal sport, outdoor sport, physical sport. You use a lot of sweat even under the best conditions," Couch said. "We monitor and check the temperature and humidity and we follow the NSAA guidelines in terms of what we do for practice."

As students' safety and wellbeing is the school's number one priority, Couch said, they have to impose these limits, even down to how much padding players can wear. Indoor sports and cross-country, Couch said, haven't been affected as much but have to adapt to the schedule changes.

Sports aside, Couch said, they're trying to chug through the beginning-of-year activities such as standardized testing and emergency drills with these altered conditions as well. It all circles back to the good people working to make it happen, Couch said, and they, like other schools, will make it work.

"Everyone's in the same boat, it's not like we're the only ones dealing with this but it's been an added wrinkle for sure," Couch said. "It seems like a miracle every year and it's impressive every year and I'm really grateful for the people I work with."

In the vein of new activities, Vintage 750, a vintage clothing store opened at the high school for students, featuring vintage clothes donated by staff for students who might need clothes. From the initial donation, things began to grow and staff cared enough to make it into something bigger than the sum of its parts.

As far as recreational activities, a girls wrestling co-op was founded with Shelby and East Butler Public Schools. There is also a greenhouse that will see its first full year in use for the high school. Couch said the experience will bode well for students, in more ways than one.

"Toward the end of the year (last year) we were able to donate some of it to the lunch program so I think we'll see an expansion of that now that we have a full year. We want to get a community garden going as well," Couch said. "A lot of it is learning, hands-on experience for our kids."

Monica Garcia conducted the interview for this article and assisted with its organization.