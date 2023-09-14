The month of September is recognized as Suicide Prevention Month. Suicide Prevention Week is September 10th through 16th. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says suicide is the 11th leading cause of the death in the United States. It was responsible for over 48,000 deaths in 2021.

There are things everyone can do to help prevent suicide. If you notice someone may be struggling with their mental health, be there for them. Offer hope. Listen to what they have to say. Ask the question: “Are you thinking about suicide?” It’s best to be direct. If there is a concern about their wellbeing, stay with them until they can be referred to help. You can call or text 988 to use the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at any time.

Four Corners works to promote suicide prevention in our communities. There are many upcoming events promoting mental health. To learn more or register visit https://fourcorners.ne.gov/community-ed-training/upcoming-events-workshops/.

My Ascension will be shown September 13th 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. This will be at the Rivoli in Seward. My Ascension is a documentary film made to spread hope and fight suicide. It tells the story of Emma Benoit who survived a suicide attempt at age 16. This led her to use her painful experience on a mission to help inspire others to find hope and stay alive. Because of sensitive themes, people under age 19 should come with an adult. It is not fit for elementary aged or younger children.

Improving Skills for Youth Experiencing ADHD will be given by Don Belau, PhD on September 21st. The same session will be presented twice, once at noon and again 6:30 p.m. Both will be on Zoom.

Language Matters: Empowering Conversations will be given by Kate Speck, PhD, MAC, LADC on September 28th at noon This will be available on Zoom.

Improving Skills for Youth Experiencing Autism will be given by Don Belau, PhD on October 5th. The same session will be presented twice, once at noon and again 6:30 p.m. Both will be on Zoom.

Improving Skills for Youth Experiencing Depression and Anxiety will be given by Don Belau, PhD on October 12th. The same session will be presented twice, once at noon and again 6:30 p.m. Both will be on Zoom.

Also, Four Corners has a Licensed Independent Mental Health Practitioner and Substance Abuse Therapist, Renee Duffek. To schedule an appointment, contact Four Corners Health Department.

Suicide can be prevented! Many people show warning signs when they are thinking about ending their life. To learn about warning signs, go to https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/publications/warning-signs-of-suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, please text, chat, or call 988 to reach the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or go to your local emergency room. There is help. There is hope.

For questions or to learn more about how to be involved in suicide prevention in our District, call Four Corners at 402-362-2621 or 877-337-3573 or email at info@fourcorners.ne.gov

Visit the Four Corners website at https://fourcorners.ne.gov/resources-for-mental-wellness/ to learn about more resources to support your mental health. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and subscribe to our new YouTube channel @fc_healthdept! To find out more about this topic, contact Four Corners at 402-362-2621 or 877-337-3573 or email at info@fourcorners.ne.gov