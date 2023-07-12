The David City Crossfire softball team had their summer season come to a close on Sunday after a seven-game stretch in the 16/18U Class C State Championship tournament.

David City finished with a 5-2 record over the few days despite missing some key players to finish fifth out of 26 teams that took part in the tournament at the Smith Softball Complex in Hastings from Friday to Sunday.

"The first few games, our bats started out slow, in our first two wins, we had to come from behind to win. We were missing six of our girls at state including two starters, due to Steubenville (catholic retreat), so we may have been getting used to our new lineup," Crossfire coach Dawn Bohuslavsky said.

"We really came together then and finished strong. Our team beat the state champion (Wayne) at districts, so we were right up there with the top teams. I was very proud of all the girls, especially the girls who stepped into starting roles."

The Crossfire started their tournament play on Friday against the North Platte Belles in an 11-8 loss. David City posted eight hits as a team including two from both Maddie Vandenberg and Ainsley Wollmer. Wollmer also finished with a team-high three RBIs.

In the loss, Jordyn Bohuslavsky, Faith Samek and Vandenberg all pitched with Jordyn getting the start. Jordyn pitched three innings allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk while also striking out two batters. Samek recorded two outs in the circle where she finished with five runs allowed on four hits and three walks. Vandenberg pitched the final 1 and 1/3 innings and allowed no hits or walks.

The loss would push David City into the elimination bracket starting on Saturday where they would win the next five games to keep their season alive for a little longer.

In the first win, David City bested SENE Pumas 8-6. The Crossfire finished with 10 hits as a team. Danica Bohuslavsky, Samek, Vandenberg and Wollmer all finished with two hits each. Jordyn led the Crossfire with two RBIs at the plate.

Samek earned the win for the David City pitching staff after throwing the final 3 and 1/3 innings where she finished with eight strikeouts and allowed just two runs on one hit and five walks.

The Crossfire would then go on to beat the NCN Lightning 7-5 with Samek again recording the win after pitching three innings and allowing five runs on five hits and seven walks, she'd also finish with four strikeouts. Vandenberg would finish the game with a save after pitching one inning and allowing zero runs, walks or hits. David City finished with five hits as a team in the game.

In the win, David City trailed early but was able to fight back and earn another game.

"These girls are competitors, in the elimination game, we were down 0-5 and we came back because these girls didn’t want to go home earlier than we should have," Dawn said. "They want to win, and expect to win, and we don’t give up."

After two close games, David City would earn a 9-2 win over Osmond and a 10-3 over York to finish their Saturday slate.

Against Osmond, Samek, Jordyn, Vandenberg and Brookelynn Banholzer led with two hits each of the team's 12 total. Samek, Jordyn and Wollmer all finished with two RBIs each.

Along with the two hits and two RBIs, Samek pitched all four innings allowing just two runs on two hits and five walks while also finishing with six strikeouts.

In the York win, Danica, Samek and Vandenberg all had two of the team's 10 total hits with Vandenberg, Wollmer and Sydney Hartman all recording two RBIs each.

Samek earned the win in the circle after pitching two innings and allowing just one hit and walk while striking out four batters. Jordyn pitched the final three innings and allowed three runs on six hits.

The Crossfire would then play twice on Sunday including a 3-2 win over Sandhills to start the day.

"Our bats got going and our energy was good on Sunday morning, the 8 a.m. game we did just enough to win," Dawn said. "That was the third time playing that team (Sandhills) this year and it’s tough to beat a team three times but we held on for the win with runners on second and third with two outs, they popped up."

Later on Sunday, David City's season would come to an end after another defeat to North Platte.

"Against Belles, I felt the difference was they could hit just a little bit better than us overall," Dawn said. "They had a lot of big girls and big hitters. We used all three of our pitchers against them. They were just tough but we definitely hit well too, we were so close."

In the loss, David City finished with nine hits as a team including two from Samek, Jordyn and Banholzer. Jordyn finished with a team-high three RBIs in the game. Samek finished the game with the loss for the pitching staff after pitching the final 2 and 2/3 innings where she allowed seven hits, three walks and six runs.

With the Crossfire season at an end, the team finished with a 27-14-1 record overall.

"I think we did great this summer blending these young girls in with our two seniors, Bianca (Romshek) and Jordyn (Bohuslavsky). Those two took all the new girls in and they got along and embraced them," Dawn said. "They had no problems sharing their pitching and catching duties with the young girls. That’s what it takes because we had a lot of talent from the start. Everyone got great experience so I hope this leads to continued success and chemistry into the high school season."