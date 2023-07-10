The David City Dynamite hosted the SLS Tournament on July 1-2 in their final tournament of the summer.

David City squared off against the Fairbury Elite in the first round of the silver bracket. Fairbury earned the victory 16-7 after weather on July 1 halted the game.

On Sunday, the Dynamite staved off elimination with a 12-0 run-rule win over Garland, setting up a rematch with the Elite for a spot in the silver championship game.

David City entered the final inning trailing 14-1, but the Dynamite scored 10 runs and had the winning run at the plate. A strikeout ended the rally in a 14-11 defeat.

"The one thing that was promising was that our bats were pretty solid through most of the tournament, even in the two games we lost," Dynamite head coach Greg Jahde said. "Defensively, I was a little disappointed in the couple of losses. I thought there were some plays should have or needed to be made that weren't. That probably factored into our two losses."

In the semifinals, the Dynamite scored the first run of the game as Meagan Jahde scored on a wild pitch. Fairbury pulled in front in the home half of the first on a wild pitch, a two-run double and a two-run single against starting pitcher Aubree Siffring.

Fairbury increased their lead to 13 runs with a nine-run second inning. The first seven Elite batters reached base as a fielder's choice, a hit by pitch and two errors made it 10-1.

The first out of the inning came on an RBI ground out. Nicole Martensen replaced Siffring in the circle allowing three runs on a wild pitch and two RBI singles.

In the top of the third, the final inning due to time limits, David City had the first 11 batters reach base. Meagan singled and stole second followed by a walk by Neveah Martinez.

Both of them came around to score on a two-run double by Rylie Carter that went over the right fielder. Martensen tripled home Carter and scored on a wild pitch to trim the deficit to 14-5.

Jessica Bauers singled home Siffring and Perry and Addie Kriz walked to load the bases, leading to a Fairbury pitching change.

Natalie Robak and Addison Bohaty drew back-to-back bases-loaded walks and Meagan singled home a pair to make it 14-10. Siffring drew a two-out bases-loaded walk to bring the go-ahead run to the plate, but Bauers struck out to end the game.

"That was one thing that we really talked about after the game was over was how proud I was of the girls. They went down fighting," Greg said. "I really wanted to let them know that was the one thing that we needed to focus on, not only for the tournament but for the whole season, was what our offense is capable of doing. I'm pretty confident we're going to get our defensive issues and pitching rotation set up the way we want it for the fall season."

In the 12-0 win over Garland, the Dynamite scored five runs in the first, three in the second and four in the third as Siffring threw three no-hit innings allowing just three baserunners.

Meagan reached on an error to start the game for David City, scoring on an RBI ground out by Martinez. Siffring launched a two-run double to center field, scoring Carter and Martensen after both drew a free pass. A fielder's choice and a wild pitch made it 5-0.

Martinez, Carter and Martensen scored on wild pitches in the second. A Bohaty RBI single, an error and a two-run double from Carter sealed the run-rule win.

Greg said his main objective with the summer season is to provide reps heading into the fall high school season.

Meagan, Danica Watts, Carter and Martensen will lead the Blue River as returning top-run producers. Greg described what he saw from the other hitters this summer as they'll step into bigger roles.

"Aubree (Siffring) showed some really good things at the plate. Hit a couple balls really hard in the tournament and other games during the summer. I think she'll fit in to the offensive system really well," Greg said. "Got a couple young players that we're going to rely heavily on that can create some offensive production for us. Just looking for a couple surprises out of few of the other girls that weren't regulars to fill some gaps and improve a little bit more on what they did this summer."

In the circle, Siffring will emerge as the ace pitcher for Blue River. Watts, Martensen and Jahde were among the players who saw some time in the circle this summer.

"She (Siffring) threw a lot of strikes and good innings during the summer. Some nights were better than others. We know what we're going to get from Aubree. She's going to find the strike zone more often than not. People are going to put the ball in play against her," Greg said. "We just have to have the defense to back her up. Some nights that was the case. Other nights it wasn't. When she's able to get a lot of ground balls, she's pretty solid. She just has to focus on living low in the zone and I think she's going to be just fine."