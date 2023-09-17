After a dominant showing in non-district play, Shelby-Rising City football welcomed its first big test of the season Friday against the reigning state champions Clarkson/Leigh at Husky Stadium in Shelby.

The Huskies defense limited the Patriots to a season-low 14 points and just 185 total yards of offense.

On the offensive side, senior Isaac Whitmore caught two touchdowns in the first half. Eli Fjell and Logan Lindsley scored rushing touchdowns and Collin Vrbka caught one touchdown pass in the second half en route to a 36-14 victory.

"I thought we played really hard. Credit to that Clarkson/Leigh team. They're a good team. Well-coached, physical and I think our guys did a good job during the week," Huskies head coach Zach Kubik said. "I thought our assistant coaches did a good job throughout the week game planning and we capitalized on what we game planned on. Everything went well (tonight)."

The Huskies shut out the Patriots for the first three quarters. They forced Clarkson/Leigh into two punts, two turnovers on downs and one interception.

Korbin Lemburg spoiled the SRC shutout with a 4-yard touchdown catch with 9:37 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Shelby-Rising City's defense stymied the Patriots running game. Clarkson/Leigh senior Dylan Higby entered Friday averaging 132 rushing yards a game. He finished the game with 22 carries for 58 yards.

Clarkson/Leigh's longest play from scrimmage was a 38-yard touchdown run from Isaac Baumert in the fourth quarter when the starters on both teams were pulled.

Jorge Chavez and Lindsley recorded 12 and 10 tackles, respectively. Chavez and Vrbka sacked Brichacek once and Whitmore intercepted a Brichacek pass in the second quarter.

"Our defensive assistants do a great job game planning and our kids have bought into that," Kubik said. "Scheming up Clarkson/Leigh is never easy, but they stuck to the game plan. Our kids did a great job working this week and they came out on top."

After forcing a Clarkson/Leigh punt to start the game, the Huskies set the tone on their first play of scrimmage. Lindsley handed the ball off to senior running back Gabe Dutton-Mofford, who faked the run and threw a deep ball to a wide-open Whitmore in the middle of the field for a 63-yard touchdown.

"I think one of our coaches made it. It was a fake pitch and I just had to fake block for a streak outside and no one was covering me. The running back threw it and it worked perfectly," Whitmore said. "It was great. It gave us motivation. It was a good way to start the game."

Whitmore extended the SRC lead to 22-0 with a 30-yard touchdown reception from Lindsley on third-and-10 with 8:42 left in the second quarter. The senior ended the night with 93 receiving yards to go with five tackles and one interception on defense.

For the season, Whitmore has caught 11 passes for 243 yards and four touchdowns. On defense, the senior posted 25 tackles and two interceptions.

"I think I've been doing great. A lot better than I thought I would," Whitmore said. "I'm hoping to get some more picks on defense. More than last year. I had four. I need to work on my tackling."

The Huskies controlled play on the ground with Dutton-Mofford and senior Ethan Fjell. The pair combined for 25 rushes and 105 yards.

SRC doubled its lead to 16-0 with 10:58 left in the second quarter on a 1-yard touchdown from Eli to cap a seven-play, 42-yard drive.

Shelby-Rising City opened the second half with the ball. It went on a clock-eating 15-play drive that took 5 minutes and 59 seconds. Every play was a rush with Ethan tallying the two biggest runs of 14 and 11 yards.

Dutton-Mofford carried the ball nine times on the drive for 29 yards. Ethan recorded 33 yards on four attempts. Lindsley gained two yards on two carries and scored a 1-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal on a QB sneak to make it 30-0 midway through the third quarter.

"I thought they all did a great job. Credit to that offensive line. They did a great job just making holes for them," Kubik said. "Our backs know how to run back there and everybody trusted each other, so it was a great win."

After Lemburg got the Patriots on the scoreboard, the Huskies capped off the night on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Lindsley to Vrbka on fourth-and-goal to restore the team's 30-point lead with 5:13 left in the game.

"We played great and we needed that win. We've been looking forward to that game all year. Clarkson/Leigh is a good team," Whitmore said. "We just executed everything we needed to. Just like that first play. We planned that all week. I just think we played our best."

The victory propelled Shelby-Rising City to 4-0. The Huskies have outscored their opponents 180-28.

Next up for the Huskies is Madison on Friday as they look to continue their best start to a season in four years when they played 11-man and started 6-0.

"I think everybody hopes to be 4-0 at this point in the middle of the season," Kubik said. "I think it's gone better than even we expected, but again credit to the kids to what they've put in, the assistant coaches and this community for coming out and supporting us."

Humphrey St. Francis def. East Butler 56-0: The Tigers were shut out in their district opener with St. Francis outgaining them 315-184.

Rocco Hageman and Dylan Klement combined for 87 rushing yards. Ryan Sullivan completed 50% of his passes for 59 yards and one interception. Kale Glasshoff produced 54 passing yards on two completions.

Logan Buresh and Zane Miller tied for a team-leading eight tackles. Dylan Klement recorded seven tackles and Hageman finished with six.

East Butler dropped to 1-3 and they'll play at Howells-Dodge on Friday.