When one stops at the Stop-Inn fuel station at 1510 N. Fourth St., a familiar pair of faces may be behind the counter, but not as often as before.

After 40 years in business, Dan and Jan Sypal are selling the business. Loyal customers needn't worry, they said, as they will still be around.

"We want it to continue to be part of the schools, community donations, the things we've built up over the last 40 years," Dan said.

The pair are Aquinas alumni. Their story starts when they moved back to David City when Jan's parents passed away. She started working at a mini-mart, where she later became manager. Little did she know that fate was setting them up for a 40-year story.

The owner of the gas station and liquor store that opened in 1936 passed away, Dan said, and with Jan's experience and Dan's knowledge from helping her, in 1983, they decided to buy the place. For a while, they were the only ones there.

"We hired one lady to work a couple shifts a week just so we could get our senses back and it grew from there into what it is today," Jan said.

Dan said things have changed quite a bit since they bought the place, mostly in the services they offer. When they became the owners, food was not a big thing. Within a short time, they had heat-and-serve pizzas, fresh-cut meats and kept moving and growing as they learned what people wanted.

"When we first bought it, it was basically a liquor store. We cut fresh meat. It was always a gas station. it didn't have a lot of food and stuff, but we made it a little grocery store, a little liquor store, threw in convenience store," Dan said.

The couple have been looking to retire for a few years and wanted to keep the business owned by someone within the community, but, unfortunately, that didn't pan out. When Western Oil, a family operation out of Valentine, approached them with an interest, they went for it.

"We were not happy with the direction they (other potential buyers) wanted to take the store, more corporate, eliminating stuff," Dan said. "They (Western) want to keep it just as it is, and they want to keep us on part time, so we're going to stay on several shifts a week to oversee, manage, make sure it's cleaned stocked, keep familiarity for a while."

Retirement, Jan and Dan said, will allow them to spend more time with their family and, while they'll still be around, not be the only ones in charge of the store.

"As we've gotten older I think we realized we're not able to do 16-18 hour shifts anymore," Jan said. "Workforce is a problem. We have great employees, but it's a struggle and we felt they (Western) could offer more, a benefit package, vacation and stuff. They can absorb so much better than we can."

To help commemorate 40 years in business and do something fun for the community, the Sypals are throwing a party at the Butler County Fairgrounds on Aug. 6, complete with food, drinks, fireworks and prizes. Commemorative coins celebrating not only the 40th anniversary of the store, but David City's 150th anniversary will also be available.