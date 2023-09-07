Tabitha, a Senior Care provider in Nebraska, offers a variety of support groups throughout York, Seward, Butler, Polk, Fillmore, Saline and surrounding counties.

Grief groups give participants the opportunity to connect with others who are experiencing kindred feelings of loss. Tabitha offers several groups online, including:

Unique Dynamics of Grief (for those age 25-55) is an online monthly support group for those facing the unique challenges of being a young griever. Members of this group will meet from 7-8 p.m. every other Thursday. Upcoming meetings will be on Sept. 7 and Sept. 21.

Summer Grief Series will focus on individual grief-related topics, both in Lincoln (Tabitha Chapel, 4720 Randolph St.) and online. Register online to receive the online meeting link. Grief and Spirituality will meet Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 7-8 p.m. Grief and All Its Emotions will meet Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 7-8 p.m.

Additionally, Tabitha offers in-person grief support groups. Due to COVID-19, mask and social distancing rules may apply.

Grief Support Group (Seward) is open to anyone in the area who is experiencing loss or is in need of support. The next meeting will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at St. Andrew’s Church: 1014 N. 6 St., Seward.

If you are interested in enrolling in a grief group, contact a bereavement coordinator by calling 402-362-7739 or register online by visiting Tabitha.org/Hospice/Bereavement. Participation for all grief support groups is free.

Tabitha is also offering hospice volunteer training online. Hospice volunteering is a rewarding opportunity that provides companionship, pet therapy, bereavement support, respite care and clerical support while providing comfort and joy to Tabitha Hospice clients and families. For questions or to learn more, contact Susan Stearns, Tabitha Hospice Volunteer Coordinator, at 402-484-9989 or email Susan.Stearns@Tabitha.org.