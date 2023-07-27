Four Corners Health Department has a new Vaccines For Children (VFC) program on Thursdays. It began June 29. The clinic runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 2101 N. Lincoln Avenue in York. It will continue to be held weekly on Thursdays.

Childhood vaccines will be available for children up to age 18. Vaccines offered will include Polio, Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis, Haemophilus Influenzae Type B, Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Human Papillomavirus, Inactivated Polio, Influenza, Meningococcal, Meningococcal B, Measles, Mumps, & Rubella, Pneumococcal, Rotavirus and Varicella (Chickenpox). A parent or guardian must be present for anyone under age 19.

COVID-19 vaccinations are also available for all ages at no cost. Previously, the COVID vaccination clinic was held on Fridays. This will now also be on Thursdays at the same time as the vaccines for children. The last Friday clinic was held June 23.

Registration is required for all vaccination appointments. To resister, please go to https://nalhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6g0rcKd4MkftjPo or call 402-362-2621.

Vaccinations can be helpful for people of all ages. Young and healthy people can get sick too. Vaccines are the best way to protect yourself from certain preventable illnesses. Certain vaccines are required for school, work, travel, and more.

More information can be found here: https://www.nfid.org/immunization/why-get-vaccinated/10-reasons-to-get-vaccinated/

If you would like more information about vaccines your child may qualify for, please look here: https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/parents/downloads/parent-ver-sch-0-6yrs.pdf

For more information, please call Four Corners Health Department toll-free at 1-877-337-3573 or 402-362-2621. You can also email info@fourcorners.ne.gov. For up to date scheduling information, please see our website www.fourcorners.ne.gov.