September 9, 1943

Old Jack Frost got in his first licks last night in Columbus and surrounding areas. Platte Center, Richland, Duncan and Okonee were the areas visited by frost.

Chamber of Commerce board of directors decided Wednesday noon to petition President Roosevelt to place the country on standard time from Nov. 1 to April 30.

Sept. 10, 1943

Columbus “smash the seventh column” safety week next week will be highlighted by a showing of the new Pete Smith movie specialty “Seventh Column” at the Columbus theater Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mayor Harry Lohr sent in the August salvage report this morning to Lincoln. The report was as follows: 750 pounds of tin cans; 761 pounds of fats and oils; 118 pounds of hosiery; 52,370 pounds of scrap metal; 3,280 pounds of rubber; 7,340 pounds of rags; and 20,000 pounds of paper.

Sept. 11, 1943

Brown “A” point stamps from war ration book No. 3 will become valid tomorrow (Sept. 12) for the purchase of rationed meats, fats and oils and rationed dairy products.

After flying 8,000 miles from Algiers to the United States in four days, Col Adrian R. Brian, former Columbus boy now second in seniority among the 10 inspectors-general on the staff of Gen. Dwight Eisenhower in the north African theater of war, arrived in Columbus today at noon for a brief visit with his brother, Vivian M. Brian, and his sister, Mrs. W.E. Roberts.

Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society