September 16, 1943

Taking note of changes which might affect community life as a result of location of a large industry here, the city councilmen last night took most of two hours discussing problems likely to come before it, and took initial measures to cope with three of them—parking, curfew and housing.

Al G. Kelly and Miller Bros. circus is in Columbus today for two showings.

September 17, 1943

Loup River Public Power district today released hunting regulations which will govern the hunting of migratory birds on the district’s reservoir, known as Lake Babcock.

Coach Dutch Welch reported this morning that the Discoverers looked “rather ragged” Thursday in a conducted scrimmage with the Schuyler Warriors at Schuyler.

September 18, 1943

With two weeks of school completed, the vocational agricultural department at Kramer High School has an enrollment of 76 boys. This is an increase of 10 from last year.

Mayor Harry Lohr announced today that no silk hosiery will be accepted after the first of the month for the scrap drive.

Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society