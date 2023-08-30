August 30, 1943

Wind caused considerable damage here early this morning. Most extensive of the damage was at the Platte County Agricultural Park. Five tents were blown down during the storm, four of them ripped and torn badly.

One of the many interesting sights at the Platte County Fair in Columbus this week will be the showing of the big team of Belgian draft horses, owned by Elmer G. Carlson, of Audubon, Iowa, and brought to the fair through the efforts of Herman Oehlrich.