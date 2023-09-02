September 2, 1943

Arthur Bakenhus, Jr., 13-yer-old red headed, freckled face son of Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Bakenhus, Sr., captured two top honors at the Platte County Fair this morning. Artie (that’s what they call him) had the grand champion steer and grand champion heifer.

An estimated 1,000 persons, marching in a line more than one mile long will be in the annual street parade of the Platte County Fair, at 10 a.m. Friday.

September 3, 1943

Reason why Germans and Italians in north Africa and Sicily were amazed at the accuracy of American artillery fire was shown last night at Agricultural Park by battery A of the 274th field artillery battalion.

Emil J. Kutilek, of Omaha, representative of the Interstate Freight line, has established headquarters for the line here at Columbus Storage company and plans to move his family here soon.

September 4, 1943

Announcement was made this noon that an office of the Shell Creek soil conservation district, which now embraces all of Platte County, will be located in Columbus in the next week or two. The office had been in Newman Grove.

Business in Columbus for August was greater in some respects than for the corresponding month a year ago. Last month bank deposits totaled $7,304,203.04 as compared to $4,811,252.52 for August 1942.

Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society