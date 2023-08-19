August 19, 1943

Young Chester Kwapnioski, son of Mr. and Mrs. Pete Kwapnioski of Tarnov, discovered another practice bomb at Tarnov early Wednesday afternoon in a potato patch. This brings the number of bombs found to seven.

“On to Victory” is the theme of the annual street parade which will feature Friday, Sept. 3, at the Platte County Fair in Columbus.

Aug. 20, 1943

Columbus horse racing season will close Saturday. There will be eight races with post time 4:30 p.m. Lincoln will be the next stop in Nebraska.

County Superintendent Fred S. Lecron, who is recuperating from a heart attack he suffered a month ago, was able to be in his office part time yesterday. He is making satisfactory progress toward complete recovery.

Aug. 21, 1943

There will be eight races today at the Platte County Agricultural Park with post time at 4 p.m. It was announced Friday that there would be nine races, but this morning officials said the ninth race couldn’t be lined up.

Jake Wessel, who has lived on the same farm east of Lindsay for nearly 60 years, remarked today he has been doing his part for national defense. Recently he shelled 8,500 bushels of corn and sold it at the Lindsay elevator as part of the movement to get more corn into war industries.

Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society