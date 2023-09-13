September 13, 1943
Washington, D.C. - An aluminum extrusion plant which will cost $16,000,000, inclusive of heavy machinery and equipment, will be built in Platte County, Nebraska, it was announced today. The plant will be operated by Anaconda Alloys.
Members of the Columbus Lions Club today received some first-hand information about the Great Lakes naval training station from Cmdr. E.E. Koebbe, former Columbus doctor now stationed at the naval hospital.
Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society