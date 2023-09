September 14, 1943

After taking two ballots today, Platte County supervisors were still in a deadlock in their efforts to select a supervisor to fill the Dist. 3 vacancy. They will defer voting until Oct. 11.

Sales in the third war loan drive in Platte County today reached $89,351.25. This includes reports from Humphrey, Columbus, and Lindsay. Creston, Platte Center and Monroe sales have not yet been reported to the drive chairman.