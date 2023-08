August 25, 1943

According to a United Press dispatch received today, Pfc. David J. Eckholt, Humphrey, and four other members of a bombing crew, were awarded silver stars.

In preparation for the opening of the new school year Sept. 7, all Kramer high school pupils who did not register last May will be expected to appear at room 203 Friday, Sept. 3, at 9 a.m. for registration.