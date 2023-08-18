August 18, 1943
Platte County’s September bond drive quota will be $1,257,300. This is approximately three times as great as the quota assigned in the April drive.
Twelve girls reported for the first tennis practice session Monday evening at Pawnee Park. Courts weren’t in the best condition and this limited the drill to serving.
Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society
