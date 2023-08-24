August 24, 1943

As a welcoming note for the Platte County Food for Victory fair which will be held at the agricultural park, a community singfest will be held Sunday, August 29, in the grandstand at the agricultural park.

After conducting his produce and feed business for the past 20 years at the location just north of the Union Pacific depot on Twelfth Street, Ed Krumland moved his equipment over the weekend and was open for business Monday at the new location on the cornet of Twelfth Street and Twenty-seventh Avenue.