September 6, 1943
Monroe - The T.B. Hord coal sheds were destroyed by fire here this morning. The fire started at 4:30 and was believed to have been caused by combustion. Loss is estimated at $1,500.
Cmdr. E.E. Koebbe of Great Lakes Naval Hospital, will be the guest of and the opening speaker for the Columbus Lions Club Sept. 13.
Courtesy of the Platte County Historical Society
