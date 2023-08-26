August 26, 1943

Columbus will have an air raid warning test Saturday noon in accordance with instructions received today from the Nebraska advisory council.

In a year when demand for qualified teachers for city schools throughout the country is greater than the available supply, the teaching staff for the Columbus system is now complete — with a single exception.

Aug. 27, 1943

Farmers living north of Creston today were counting losses from Thursday’s storm which covered a 21 mile square area. Area hit was 3 mile the wide and seven long. All crops were reported a 100 percent loss by the farmers.

Addition of five Columbus men to various panels of the Platte County war price and rationing board was announced today by Milton Wagner, new county rationing chairman, to take the place of recent resignations and to enlarge membership.

Aug. 28, 1943

Columbus Girl Scouts will add their efforts to those of the Junior Chamber of Commerce next week to swell the tide of boxes of cigarettes shipped from here for men in the services.

Dances during the Platte County Fair will be held at the city auditorium. Sammy Haven and his orchestra will furnish the music for the four nights.

