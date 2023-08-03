When it comes to showing swine, Luke Eisenmann keeps it simple.

At this year’s Colfax County Fair, “sticking to the basics” as he says, paid off as Eisenmann earned Grand Champion Senior Showman with his swine Coopa, and Grand Champion Purebred Breeding Gilt.

Now 15, Eisenmann has been showing swine since he was 8. The Eisenmann family has always shown swine, he said, so even as things have changed at the fair, they are still competing.

“The competitiveness has changed, but we have always tried to keep showing swine and do it the way we like,” Eisenmann said. “We don’t always go with all the new fancy stuff necessarily, but we really want to stick to the basics and work swine.”

From when Eisenmann started a few years ago, there are now new feed types to push pigs to their fullest potential, sprays to freshen them up and other things to appeal to the judges, he explained. Eisenmann said although he does not use sprays or things to promote hair growth, he feeds his swine a nice ration that keeps them active while putting on size.

“We want to work with them as much as we can and keep them moving in the ring,” Eisenmann said. “Every day, I try to work with them at night. Whatever time I can find, I’ll try to get a little extra work with them — make sure they put out the best they can in the ring is what I want.”

Eisenmann said they receive their swine in May and he will ease into working with them. He recognizes that they are not familiar with him so he will make sure he feeds them every day and is just around them, in general.

Once they are used to his presence, he will work on bathing and using the livestock whip. Once they get used to these things, Eisenmann said, the swine will start working with the handler a bit better.

“I just enjoy the fact that you can take an animal out of anywhere and turn it into something that you can show off really well and make them the best animal that they can be and really push their potential,” he said.

Eisenmann said Coopa, his showmanship swine, said was one of the better swine he’s had. She did well from the start, he added, and along with the feed, pushing her to be her best weight and look good for the judge, they found success.

This year, Eisenmann showed two swine in the market, one in showmanship and breeding. He also shows cattle.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for kids to learn a lot of new things — to be responsible for their animals, learn how to feed them based on what they need,” Eisenmann said.