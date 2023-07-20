It's no secret that running an organization on volunteers and donations is hard work. The Clarkson Historical Museum, 221 Pine St., has been doing just that since it opened its doors. Thanks to a recent grant from the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation, they can do their jobs a little bit better now.

On June 28, the NSHSF announced 50 recipients of almost $50,000 in grants, all allocated from funds donated to them. Executive Director Leslie Fattig said these grants are important for all of the organizations they were given to.

"Most of these organizations are primarily volunteer-managed and there's just not a lot of extra money in the budget for their various appropriations," Fattig said.

The grants totaled just shy of $50,000 in varying sizes. In the case of the Clarkson Historical Museum, they were allotted $1,400 for the purchase of some new cabinets for a very special display.

"This program is completely donation-driven. We'd like some day to be able to endow this fund so that people that are running these organizations can count on this program being alive and well and able to sustain itself," Fattig said. "It's our wat of helping these folks achieve their goals."

Museum Curator Ruth Waters said the funds went toward a series of cabinets to display a fairly recently-acquired collection of dinnerware made in Czechoslovakia in WWII. The collection is not only relevant to the city's history, but hard to find and unique.

"They went to individual villages to have people in different villages make them. It's a unique collection. Her name was Betty Tomasek Dasenbrock, it's her collection," Waters said.

Waters said something similar to Fattig in that running the museum on volunteer effort, donations and memorials is hard, especially with the cost of many things rising continually.

"This is an old building, we spend a lot of money keeping it up. We put on a new roof, new front end, but it was built in 1899, it's old," Waters said. "Not only that, there's electricity, electrical heat, we can't shut it off completely and insurance kills us. It keeps going up, everyone knows that."

Those repair costs, Waters said, are compounded by state sales tax, which she says the Clarkson Historical Museum is not exempt from. Any bit of funding they can get to help with any displays, repairs or people is greatly appreciated.

"We're very appreciative because every little bit helps. We spent a lot of money on the new roof, that was $27,000, the new front, that was $40,000," Waters said. "We're not exempt from the state sales tax, when we put on the new front it cost several thousand, $4-5,000 of state sales tax takes a long time to get memorials to pay that."