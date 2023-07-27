For Schuyler Resident Kathy Davis, retirement was not as exciting as she'd hoped. When she remembered a good cause she'd worked with in Arizona, she started what would become an initiative that has helped hundreds of mothers across the state.

In just shy of eight months, Baby Shower in a Box has reached communities across Nebraska, providing mothers who are homeless or transitioning in or our of homelessness with some basics for a new baby, such as diapers, blankets, a toy and a soft book.

“(We’ve been) all over the state of Nebraska from Scottsbluff all the way to Aurora, all the way from both ends,” Davis said. “It makes me happy.”

Davis’ mission finds its origins with an organization Davis worked with called Save The Family in Arizona and a later mission trip to Hawaii.

“We did some baby showers for the for people that were coming out of homelessness, then when I did a mission for my church in Hawaii there was a lot of homeless people there because of the weather being so nice,” Davis said.

The baby showers, Davis noted, were helpful but they weren't as mobile as she'd have liked. Moving the items into a carriable box that could be relayed through charitable organizations made distribution easier.

Having a heart for helping others, she decided to make her idea into a reality and start helping mothers again by packing supplies into boxes for these mothers.

“Somebody said ‘you should call it Baby Shower in a Box,’” Davis said. “I originally started donating to abuse centers and homeless centers and then the Sixpence program saw one of my posts that I donated to a homeless center in Fremont.”

The director loved what she was doing, so she started donating the boxes to Sixpence to find people who need them. When it’s possible, Davis said, she likes to have the recipients get a photo with the box to send to her. Since Nov. 1, her charity has sent out 186 boxes in Nebraska.

Early on in the process, Davis spoke to her friend CJ Max, who had dabbled in the world of corporate paperwork and 501(c)(3) registration when she was looking at starting her own business. Max helped Davis get recognized as a non-profit for the sake of helping with donations, taxes and potentially grants in the future.

“She told me about how she was doing Baby Shower in a Box and I was like ‘That’s such a great idea, have you thought about making it legal, doing a non-profit?’” Max said. “So I’m kind of the one who talked her into making it official, now we’re trying to figure out grants, getting that whole world figured out.”

People have helped in many ways, Davis said, through her Amazon baby registry, sewing quilts for the boxes, donating through CashApp and Venmo. With her birthday coming up, her charity is also an option for Facebook’s birthday donation posts.

Max said that fright now one of their biggest areas of need is writing grants. The pair have no experience and don't even know where to start looking for someone who does. The need for supplies is high and they are only a two-person team. Even with all the help they get, there are still people who need their help that they aren’t reaching.

“What we’re hoping is it’ll get our name out there more because we need donations so bad and the need is so high,” Max said. “We’re hoping that gets our name out there, helps us bring in donations and we find the grant funding or someone that can help us with that.”

On July 20, Baby Shower in a Box joined the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce to help expand their area of coverage and possibilities for supporters and grant writers.

Those interested in contributing to Baby Shower in a Box can reach Davis at 480-907-5566.