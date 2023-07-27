On July 19, members of the Schuyler City Council, Schuyler Economic Development, the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce, Colfax County Board of Commissioners and the Colfax County Sheriff's Office gathered at the Schuyler City Building for a special guest: District 23 Representative Bruce Bostelman.

The visit, Bostelman said, was simply for a little bit of learning. He didn't have any expectations to start, but wanted to know what the people of Schuyler and Colfax County thought he needed to know.

"I'm usually in communities, I just happened to be on vacation and just got back. I'm here to see what's going on in the different communities and see what we can do to help," Bostelman said. "There's some questions that were asked that we need to follow up and get back on."

Questions largely came from city and county officials, with some from community representatives, about a wide variety of topics from education to sports complexes and law enforcement.

Sheriff Shawn Messerlie said is in a difficult spot right now as their hiring pool has steadily shrunk throughout the years and when they do bring someone on board, they often leave quickly. His comment was more to bring awareness to the issue than anything, he clarified.

"Law enforcement, the sheriff's office, the police department, officers are hard to find, people willing to be a police officer," Messerlie said. "If we do attract someone to come here, spend a lot of money training them, we've got to find a way to keep them."

City Administrator Will De Roos commented on how the city is growing and how the city would like to see continued growth. Housing, he said, was a big issue as it is in almost every community in Nebraska.

"We're growing really fast. We're competing with Columbus not per capita just in houses being built, which is huge, but we need to grow a lot more. We need 300 more houses and we need infrastructure to build businesses to go along with them," De Roos said.

De Roos added that, after hearing Bostelman talk briefly on funds that can be used for demolition of eyesores, he wondered about something similar to help renovate the top-notch building downtown, which has been abandoned for quite some time. Bostelman said after the meeting that he has heard a lot of concerns of housing being an issue as well as communities trying to enhance what they have.

"I think there's some things you hear across the state, housing's a big issue, kind of undergrowth, 'how do we build on what we have?' and they're proud of their community," Bostelman said.

There was some discussion of the 30/64 Connector project that has been embattled among several communities in recent months, mostly surrounding what communities are on-board for the project and can afford to be a part of it.

At the end of the evening, Bostelman said he got a lot of interesting input and spoke about the things he saw happening in the Unicameral, which were the things he came to do. Tax, he added, was a big topic he wanted to talk about as several tax-related bills have been up for discussion lately.

"I just wanted to let people know about the good things we're doing, the biggest things we always hear about are tax, property tax and income tax, corporate tax, all the things that affect people here," he said.