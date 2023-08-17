A U.S. Air Force veteran from Brainard got a boost for his new profession, receiving a $1,000 grant from the Farmer Veteran Coalition Fellowship Fund.

Allen Brezenski, owner and founder of the newly created HoneyBreeze Orchards, was able to get the grant after the Tractor Supply Company Foundation donated $100,000 to the FVC Fellowship Fund to then disperse to dozens of veteran farmers across the nation.

Now 48, Allen runs the new orchard with help of his wife, Pamela Brezenski, growing produce. The couple also hopes to begin producing their own local honey in summer 2024 with new bee hives they’re purchasing. The products will be found in Schuyler.

The $1,000 grant from the FVC Fellowship Fund is intended to help Brezenski with his efforts to kickstart the new farm. Brezenski served 21 years in the U.S. Air Force, retiring with an honorable discharge and rank of master sergeant. He was deployed overseas six times and worked as an aircraft armament specialist, loading munitions and working on weapons systems of F-16 fighter jets and B-52 bomber planes.

“My wife and I were super excited,” Allen said of receiving the grant. “It helps immensely. What we bought with this money was a water wagon you can pull behind a tractor. And, we bought some fence posts.”

Allen was honorably discharged from the U.S.A.F in November 2014, and has shifted between jobs and professions in the nearly 10 years since he left the military.

“I’ve been finding my way since retiring,” he explained. “I started teaching, then I was a postman for three years. Then we bought some acreage and we began planting.”

Allen said while he is not a farmer and did not grow up on a farm, his wife, Pamela, did and both are, “very passionate” about the HoneyBreeze project. The couple have three daughters and two grandchildren and Allen is originally from Columbus.

The couple’s goals for the business include growing and harvesting cherries, apples, grapes and hopefully acquiring beehives to begin honey production. They own a small plot of land in Schuyler on which they are hoping to build a small farm and produce stand.

“The goal would be to sell produce,” Allen explained. "We have some land in Schuyler, where we want to put up a stand and sell produce to people.”

His goal of having beehives is in part due to his membership on the Heroes to Hives program, which helps beginning beekeepers get their operation going. Allen said tending to the bees is “calming” and a joy.

As for receiving the farm grant intended to help veterans, Allen said it is heartwarming to know companies care about former military members looking to start new businesses after they are discharged.

“It was very, very helpful,” Allen said of the $1,000 grant. “It is nice to know there are things out there to help. The start-up (cost) of farming is the hardest part.”