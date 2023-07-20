Golf is deeply embedded in Schuyler's culture, with a golf club on the south end of town. In order to capitalize on that, a golf tournament was started years ago by the Schuyler Community Schools (SCS) Foundation. This year, a different name will take the reins of that event.

Samantha Ladwig, assistant principal at Schuyler Central High School, is organizing the event this year as Sandy Seckman steps down from the job she held for many years.

"When she announced she was stepping back, they knew I had helped and asked if I could take over. Because fundraising for the Schuyler Community Schools Foundation is important, it can not go away, I said yes and that I would run it for her," Ladwig said.

For her first run, Ladwig said, she didn't want to get too experimental and stuck with what had been done before.

"This year we kept it pretty much the same as the past. Last year added some on-course games to add some excitement, we're doing that again this year," Ladwig said.

The nine-hole scramble, starting with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 5, directly benefits the Schuyler Community Schools Foundation, Ladwig said. There are still spots left for teams of four to register at $100 per team before July 31. Prizes this year are steaks provided by Cargill.

"The Schuyler Community Schools Foundation supports the schools by giving scholarships to graduating seniors, it also recognizes staff members, outstanding teachers, staff, para(educators) awards at the end of the year," Ladwig said.

Cheri Balak, president of the SCS Foundation, said the group's purpose is to celebrate and support success, past and present.

"We honor or accept donations and we are serving our community in various ways. We support scholarships for our SCHS students, support curriculum advancements, collaborations with the community and alumni, capital improvements and celebrate outstanding alumni, staff and student achievements and service," Balak said.

The "distinguished alumni" award, Balak said, was how she got involved in the foundation in the first place 15 years ago.

"I am a native of Schuyler, I graduated from SCHS and have great sense of responsibility to my community," Balak said "It was an idea I'd had for quite some time that for various reasons didn’t happen, One day I brought it to the foundation and they thought it was a great idea."

Usually, Balak said, the scramble brings in around $8,000 though the group would greatly appreciate whatever comes in. They operate completely off of memorials, donations and fundraisers.

"We would love more than that, this supports various projects, distinguished alumni, the Labor Day dance, we give chamber bucks to outstanding staff, all that requires money and that’s what the funds will be used for," Balak said.