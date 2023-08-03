For 16-year-old Jayda Kingston of the Leigh area, horses are tradition. So is being named grand champion senior horse showman at the Colfax County fair.

Kingston said she got into horse showmanship because of her family and after she finally tried it, she realized she had a passion and a knack for it.

“It’s a family thing, definitely. Both my mom and my dad were big into horses but was never one to really show, I just wanted to go ride,” Kingston said. “Then I tried it and I was like ‘this is my thing.’”

Kingston has also shown goats, she said, but horses are different for a few reasons. The main difference, she said, is the animals’ intelligence.

“You can definitely get hurt a lot easier in a lot of different ways but also horses are one of the smartest animals in my opinion and their brain works a little faster than yours so getting ahead and keeping up is a little difficult,”

Kingston brought back her paint mare Wicked for this year’s competition. Judge Julie Kunde noted in her announcement of Kingston as grand champion and Serenity Eliker as reserve champion that Wicked was much calmer this year than last. Kingston said that is owed to the time she took working with Wicked to be a little less nervous.

“I took her out on trails walking with her. She’s naturally a nervous horse, but I got her used to things and overall am trying to get her in a better mindset,” Kingston said.

Reserve Champion Serenity Eliker took a gap year last year but took home her prize with Buzz, a 16-year-old horse who used to do reining competitions, but is retiring soon. Growing up on a farm around horses, Eliker started riding through gradual exposure. Eliker started working with Buzz after a hiatus from riding, and the pair bonded quick, she said.

“When we moved away I was able to find these shows with him and that kickstarted a new love for working with him,” Eliker said. “My trainer bred his parents and my grandma was looking for a horse for me to learn on, we went to the first meeting and ride and I instantly fell in love.”

Eliker showed sheep at one point, she said, but horses are a more involved experience because of their personality. Some are stubborn, many are smart.

“They have more personality and a lot of different personalities. These guys have strong wills and where they want to go, they go. You have got to understand them,” Eliker said.

As she is 19, Eliker won’t be able to compete in the 4-H horse showmanship categoriy anymore but other horse activities, races and some open-class activities are all still on the table. Either way, she gets to spend time with Buzz.

“They can take you where cars won’t and you have a better bond than a car,” Eliker said.