Manuel Raymundo, owner of Construcasa, is a businessman. And, years ago, when a storm damaged his home, he was able to turn a problem into an opportunity.

"I think I'm a businessman, I feel that in my heart. I was looking for a business. A few years back I lived in a mobile home and there was a big storm that hit so all the roof blew off, from there I had to fix it and remodel," Raymundo said.

After having some friends help fix the damaged roof and some windows, people took notice of his skill at remodeling and wanted him to help them out as well.

"Some of my friends with experience in construction came to help me. Maybe a year later, people started asking me 'can you install a few windows?' In my house I installed all the windows so I started saying 'yes I can do that' and more people started asking, 'can you do this, can you do that?'" Raymundo said.

After several people asked, he got the idea to start a business in construction, but wanted to learn the rules, standards and codes involved. Having friends who worked on construction sites, he started working on the same sites to learn how to do things properly.

"I worked for them and people kept asking about things. I just realized I think this is my way, construction is, because I was looking for something. I am a businessman, I was looking for business, I can do construction, I have people asking about it, so I started to do the paperwork, the permits and all that," Raymundo said.

Now, he's been to Lincoln, Fremont and Columbus on projects after almost a year in business. On July 27, he celebrated a ribbon-cutting with the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce at Pinnacle Apartments, one of his job sites. The time he got into the industry, he said, was a rough time to be in construction at all, let alone starting a business, but he powered through things.

"I'm living the dream. To make a decision was the hardest part for me. I had too many fears and the other thing is people around me were experiencing the economy, talking about 'this is not a good time for you to start this' and other things, bad news everywhere but this was my dream," Raymundo said.

That decision paid off, according to Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Audra Jedlicka, as Raymundo came into a market that needed him.

"We really admire him for jumping into that pool. To start a business is risky, lumber and all that stuff is high right now, but his fortitude is why he's here a year later," Jedlicka said. "He's honest, he shows up, does what he says and does good work."

The chamber and Schuyler Economic Development have even put him to work recently, Jedlicka said, with some downtown revitalization efforts, like facades and downtown storefronts.

"He is a necessity and he is in shortage," Jedlicka said. "We're working on stuff where we want to help some businesses downtown change the front of their buildings. We're in need of him and he does super good work."

Connecting and working with the community, Raymundo said, is a big deal to him. That's why he named his business Construcasa.

"I wanted something between English and Spanish. I want to do business with two different cultures and I wanted to have something like me. Casa is Spanish, it means home, and Constru- is English. I wanted something of both cultures to build a really good relationship with them," Raymundo said.

As for his thoughts after a year in business, dealing with those shortages and all the fun of starting a business from scratch, he's loving it and thinks the easiest way to start is just to start and make a final decision.

"I feel alive, when I think about it. You have to do something, we can't just say 'I’m not going to start,' you have to start," Raymundo said.