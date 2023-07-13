When Schuyler's Halee Steffensmeier started college at Concordia University, she couldn't have imagined she'd be traveling to South America on a mission trip. In her last semester, however, she did just that and went on a journey she'll never forget.

It all started from a posted advertisement for a trip, something Steffensmeier had seen many times before in her time in college. This time, with the end of her last semester as a senior winding down, she decided to finally take the opportunity.

"I was just like 'you know what? I've barely even been out of the state of Nebraska,'" Steffensmeier said. "I have, but I don't travel and this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I felt like I should take advantage of it."

Steffensmeier then reached out to Dr. Jen Janousek, a professor of health and human performance at Concordia, who organizes these trips. She was welcomed onboard the team but presented with a difficult decision.

"The one kicker was the trip was over my college graduation so I'd have to miss that. I talked to people about it and ultimately came to the decision this is a once in a lifetime opportunity so I'm going to do it," Steffensmeier said.

Steffensmeier, Janousek, eight other students and two medical professionals set up a health fair of sorts in Guatemala, Steffensmeier said. Janousek said the group focused on providing what medical care they could while helping people in the area prevent the need for further care down the line. The needs are different each time they go, Janousek added.

"Every trip looks different. Part of the trip did have medical clinics in two different locations with public health on one side and a health fair on different topics that are needed there like parasite preventions, hand washing, diabetes prevention, spiritual health, a lot of different topics related to preventative health," Janousek said.

As Concordia is a private Lutheran university, Janousek said, there is an element of the students and staff's faiths involved in the work, but it also gives students some real life experience in the field.

"I think it's a faith experience," Janousek said. "Part of it is the mission side of it, the other part is gaining that experience. Students taking my global health class get to see it in action. There's definitely an education component. We like to use the term 'service learning.'"

With Steffensmeier's degree being in biology and her having plans to be a dentist, this trip inspired her about where she wants to take her experience in the future.

"Being in Guatemala made me realize it would be cool to be a dentist and go on one of these trips and do work for these people. Going made me realize I can do more with this. It would be cool to come back and do more," Steffensmeier said.

One aspect that surprised Steffensmeier and fellow traveler Garrett Nokelby was the conditions in which many people in Guatemala lived contently.

"It almost makes you sad when you first see it, almost grateful for yourself. Then you interact with these people and see how they interact with each other with love and they're so grateful," Nokelby said. "They deal with illness, disease, tapeworms, even though they struggle with them they're so grateful and always have a smile on their face."

Steffensmeier said that was a resounding part of the trip in her mind as well, particularly the children who came to see them. While parents attended the health fair activities, the children would play with some of the students. Their joy and gratefulness in the conditions there, she said, inspired her.

"We knew coming in these kids were coming from a poor environment and don't have a lot of clothes, don't have a lot to look forward to but they were so happy to see us and play with us, we even had one kid ask when we were coming back," Steffensmeier said. "It makes me appreciate everything I have back in the U.S. People in these third-world countries have almost nothing but seem happier than we do."