Following the November 2022 resignation of Dr. Daniel Hoesing as superintendent of the Schuyler Community Schools system, the community has been on the hunt for a new person in that role before the new academic year.

Recently, Dr. Bret Schroder accepted the position, bringing over 27 years of experience in education, from teaching to being superintendent and everywhere in between. The Sun spoke to Schroder about his role as superintendent and why he's the man for the job.

Question: What experience do you have in education?

Answer: I started off in Lincoln Public Schools (LPS), I was a teacher there for 10 years, then a team leader, then a coordinator. They kind of talked me into the path of administration. After 10 years in LPS I went to Crete and I was there for 14 years as elementary principal, curriculum director, interim superintendent. Then I went to Elm Creek and just wrapped up three years there as superintendent and now I’m in Schuyler. This will be my 28th year in education, there isn’t a lot I haven’t done.

Q: What made you pursue education?

A: I think what encourages a lot of teachers to go into education is just the feeling of helping someone achieve, helping someone accomplish and reach their goals. When you help a student grow and get better at something, it's one of those intangible feelings that’s hard to describe. I’m a very people-oriented person, so for teaching, being able to work with people and serve people in that academic, educational setting was always very attractive to me. That’s what I went to college for. I came right out of college and went into teaching and never looked back.

Q: What made you think Schuyler was a good fit?

A: My first school in LPS was very diverse, had a lot of needs, a lot of challenges. At that time I think we had 29 different languages in the school. Being there, that experience taught me and really hammered home my personal belief that anyone regardless of background, income, belief, if we support them, help them, meet them at the level they’re at and do everything we can to help them grow, everyone can succeed.

I left there and went to Crete which is a school district very similar to Schuyler. As far as diversity, some poverty demographics, it was very similar. I then went out to Elm Creek - I was born in Grand Island, I have family in that area which was nice. I have nothing bad to say about Elm Creek; it’s a fantastic school district I really value the people there. We did a lot of great work but there was something missing, some of those additional challenges and rewards that come from working with many different families, a larger district with more challenges and opportunities to grow.

Schuyler came open and working in Crete there were several opportunities Crete and Schuyler worked together on so I’d always been familiar with Schuyler. I thought 'it’s a great school district and I don’t want to miss that opportunity.

Q: What are you hoping to bring to Schuyler Community Schools as superintendent?

A: I think right now none of us are greater than the whole. My greatest focus coming into Schuyler is to learn as much about Schuyler as possible so I can begin to understand the decisions we’ve made, the values we have, culture, beliefs and continue a lot of the work that’s going on and bring a feeling of camaraderie, collaboration and teamwork. When everyone’s working together in unison, working as a team with parents and the community, only then can a school district really provide the greatest amount of support for the kids. My biggest hope is to build a relationship with the community, with parents and within the school that we’re all one team and our intent is to work together for the benefit of our kids.

Q: What does a superintendent do?

A: In some ways, you wear a lot of different hats, you’re relying on a lot of really good people at times to make you look good, so to speak. I’ve already met with the administration in Schuyler and board members, I think we’ve got a great team. Probably one of the biggest jobs is budget, you’ve got to manage the budget well like any business. You want enough to pay people and keep buying materials you need. You’re working with the board and administration, providing guidance when needed.

One of the big jobs of superintendent is giving an opportunity for people to shine and grow on their own, providing guidance when needed and stepping back when you can, letting great people who work for you lead and shine themselves. That’s how we develop the next level and layer of leaders.

Policy, of course; a district is nothing without board policy, those are important, one of our benchmarks in many ways. You have safety and looking at safety, especially in this day and age, 'how do we keep our staff and kids safe?' and being an instructional leader. You have got to worry about policy, budget and if we are following the laws.

You want to help develop your staff, give them a chance to grow and shine and coach when needed but never forget the reason we exist and the whole system is here is for the education of our kiddos. That instructional leadership, being in the building, having a pulse on ‘are we making a difference?,’ meeting instructional goals. Superintendents wear a lot of hats so keeping your hand on all those pieces is important but you have to rely on your great team and trust them to do the right thing as well.