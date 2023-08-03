At the Colfax County Fair, a lot of events focus on animals, from showmanship to animal judging, but some focus more on the relationship between the animal and their handler.

Team roping is a sport one might see at a rodeo but can find at the Colfax County Fair. One rider, a header, focuses on roping a steer’s head, and a footer focuses on roping its back legs. There’s a 5-second penalty for only snagging one leg. Keith “Doc” Schumacher, a veterinarian from the Leigh area, said the sport is heavily dependent on the horse-rider relationship.

“It will take several years to get them broke good enough to back into a box, come out full-speed and not run past the steer, get where you want to be, turn where you can rope,” Schumacher said. “The ones that are really good have had a lot of time spent on them.”

A roper himself, Schumacher said the horses being used in this event aren’t young. Many are 10 years old or more and have spent years practicing with their riders. Pulling the roped steer, he said, is especially hard for the horses to get used to, but they eventually get used to it.

“If you have a good one, you bond with that horse. That horse knows you, you know the horse, if you do it right it’s like having a dog you can ride and do stuff with,” Schumacher said.

This year’s winners were Dick Wolta and Seth Bredemeier. Of the 12 competitors, each rider was paired with each other rider at least once, with a variety of header and footer positions in those pairings. Of the group, Wolta and Bredemeier averaged the lowest times.

“There’s something about working with a 1200-pound animal that sits well with the soul,” Bredemeier said.

Bredemeier said that, as this is a hobby, riders take competitions where they can get them and fit them into their schedule. Practice, Wolta said, is similar.

“You just practice as much as you can. Sometimes you do, sometimes you don’t,” Wolta said.

Schumacher said roping is a big part of the fair because it adds one more thing for people to do. Many competitors bring family and friends and some people end up looking for something to do between events.

“It’s one of those things people like to see, kind of like part of a rodeo, some people like looking at horses and watching people, feeling like there’s some cowboys out here doing stuff you’d see on TV,” Schumacher said.