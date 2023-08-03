With a majority immigrant population, Schuyler and Colfax County have a very diverse language pool. In light of that, the Colfax County Courthouse will receive a special honor on Aug. 14 regarding its embrace of that diversity and efforts to make the judicial system accessible to all.

“Every summer the chief justice does a summer tour, visits courts and we’re lucky to have him stop here,” Ellen Faltys, clerk magistrate of the Colfax County Court said. “In a nutshell it’s the 50th anniversary of language access to the courts, celebrating the diversity of the community and language access programming here.”

Janet Bancroft, public information officer at the administrative office of the courts and probation, said that Chief Justice Heavican regularly makes trips to communities just to check in, but this trip in particular is to celebrate what Schuyler and Colfax County have been up to.

“One of the important items for the chief justice is the most language-diverse communities in the state. When we go to Schuyler, we’ll be celebrating that diversity in terms of the court employees who are bilingual and also run a statewide proclamation ceremony,” Bancroft said.

On Aug. 14, Heavican, Judges Christina Marroquin and Jeff Lange and others will go on a tour of the Colfax County Courthouse as well as its probation system with its bilingual staff members.

“We’ll start by the courthouse where the court and probation staff will introduce the supreme court staff to the way bilingual non-native-English speakers are provided access to the systems,” Bancroft said. “Staff will greet, get us where we want to be where we’ll end by probation and greet the multilingual probation staff.”

At their next stop in the county court room, the group will see a demonstration of computer systems related to the multilingual access as well as meet two of the interpreters on staff for court and see how they do their jobs. Then Heavican will sign a proclamation celebrating the things they saw that day before the group head to El Patron for lunch.

“The mayor and the chamber will greet us there and welcome the judge to Schuyler. The chief justice will make some remarks about the community. He’s a Schuyler boy, so he’ll be tromping through his old hometown where he knows the people and the community,” Bancroft said.

After El Patron, the group is heading west to Columbus to do a tour of the Platte County Courthouse with Judges Denise Kracl and Jason Bergevin as well. The big focus of the visit and all the proceedings, Bancroft said, is the proclamation, which is meant to have a wide impact.

“The proclamation itself is going to be a separate event because it’s intended to be meaningful throughout the state,” Bancroft said. “Knowing there are talented people in Schuyler pumping up their community, making it an attractive place to be is great.”