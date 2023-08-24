With its prominent place in the historic downtown of Schuyler, Homestead Bank's marble exterior shows a touch of modern against the older brick buildings in the area.

After a storm about a year ago, the exterior cracked, prompting a near-overhaul of the building's outside appearance, Schuyler Branch Manager H.K. Tejkl said.

"When we reviewed our options, we elected to do a complete exterior renovation. We started on the drive-thru and that should reopen around September 11," Tejkl said.

The current speculation as to the cause of the damage, Tejkl said, is that lightning hit a nearby light pole and the impact was hard enough to crack the marble tiles on the side of the building. Work has already started to remove the cracked tiles and paint a mural in their stead.

"On the north side, some marble had fallen on the side of the building when the storm hit. We had everything inspected, everything looked good for long-term maintenance, and it was time to give the facility a fresh new look," Tejkl said.

Tejkl said they started with the renovations in July and they expect to be done with a lot of them by early December, given the weather cooperates. They have a lot to do in that time frame, however.

"It's the first time in 60-some years or so, so we elected to do a complete update, stone and stucco. We'll also be replacing the sidewalks around to give the whole facility a good facelift," Tejkl said. "It'll be a very positive, appealing facility."

Adam Boryca, president of Homestead Bank, said with the bank's downtown location, there is a certain obligation for the company to make sure the building looks nice when standing with other historic buildings of the same era.

"We hope this is just the start for downtown Schuyler and everything that has happened will see more growth in the business and people taking pride in what Schuyler has to offer," Boryca said. "We feel that the downtown area is vital to any small community and wanted to make sure we make an impact in that area for citizens."

Helping with downtown revitalization efforts, he said, is also a big part of why they decided to change things up.

"With the downtown area, we have seen the community step up with projects and other renovations and wanted to make sure we contribute to downtown revitalization," Boryca said.

Not to mention, Boryca said, there's a tendency for people to follow suit when they see an area business do some cosmetic changes, which leads to a neater downtown in the future, something he hopes to see. It's a form of reinvestment, he added.

"When people tend to start putting money into their building, making things look better, so do their neighbors, everyone gets involved, it becomes a community project," Boryca said.