Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a series in which The Schuyler Sun features youths in the Colfax County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week.

Schuyler Central High School Senior Joel Medina never backs away from a challenge. In fact, he seeks them out. Being part of a wide variety of activities from sports to the arts to academic clubs and volunteer work, he certainly has his share.

"At school, I start off by going to band, then after school is One Act. I go golfing every day after school. Speech is starting up soon. I do math and science club, Quiz Bowl, choir, FCCLA (Family, Community and Career Leaders of America) as well. I like to volunteer with whatever they need help on. I'm in NHS (National Honor Society)," Medina said.

The son of Joel and Emilia Medina, he said he is involved in so many activities partially just because he enjoys them, but also partially to show up his sister.

"A lot of what inspired me to do all this was my sister was involved in a lot of stuff when she was in high school," Medina said. "I just wanted to follow in her footsteps and to not only do what she did but better."

Another major motivator, Medina said, is having competition. Whether he finds it or makes it, he likes having someone to compete against and being able to challenge each other.

"The other thing is having sort of rivals at school. I like to be motivated by pushing other people, while also pushing myself," Medina said. "It’s a fun thing to do, having that relationship with someone, pushing them but also having them pushing you."

Medina has a knack for making others do their best, according to band director Paul Niedbalski. Niedbalski started at the school in Medina's freshman year, he said, so he's gotten to see him grow and make an impact as one of the strongest performers at the school.

"It's less because of his talent, but more his willingness to go big. He's always been willing to go big, try hard and stick out in a good way," Niedbalski said. "Because of that outgoing nature, he's been able to grow as a musician and a performer and elevate the level of the people around him because if he's going big, they feel safe going big also."

Going big means something different in Medina's case as he approaches his post-secondary life in the next year. He knows he wants to continue his education, but what direction is still a mystery. He's narrowed it down to astrophysics, culinary arts and music, three interests he's had since around the fifth grade, he said.

"I've always loved numbers. I've always loved science and I've always loved math. My favorite type of science is earth science, anything that has to do with space," Medina said. "I've always been fascinated with space since I was in like fifth grade. That was when I really took a liking to cooking. I started band around fifth grade, like everything is fifth grade."

Niedbalski said he expects, with Medina's drive to do whatever he's doing to the max, he'll do well in college, whichever direction he chooses. He also expects Medina will get involved in the performing arts in college in some capacity.

"He has that willingness to go big, willingness to try new things. College is the perfect place to do those things," Niedbalski said. "He's not self-conscious like some people are in terms of performing and that's something that's going to benefit him forever, in everything he does."