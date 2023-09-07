Every year, around the beginning of fall, Knights of Columbus volunteers in yellow vests with what appear to be comically-oversized Tootsie Rolls take to Nebraska's community businesses for their annual Tootsie Roll drive.

The effort, Drive Chair Tom Bayer said, contributes directly to the causes the Knights of Columbus support in their effort to aid the intellectually disabled, such as the Arc of Colfax County.

"The Knights of Columbus want to help the intellectually disabled and that's a big deal," Bayer said.

Last year's drive went over extremely well, Bayer added, netting their highest total yet, around $6,500. During the drive, from Sept. 15-17, the knights of Columbus will have representatives in businesses around their community with the Tootsie Roll cans, exchanging the candies for donations. That's not the only way people can contribute, though.

"They can always contribute to the Colfax County Arc if they want to," Bayer said. "If any business would like to contribute, they can contribute to the fund too."

As evidenced by last year's record number of funds raised, the community has been a big support of the effort for the almost 30 years the knights have done it.

"Locally, since 1994, we've collected over $75,000 and half of that comes back to the Colfax County Arc. They help the intellectually disabled with some appliances they may need and scholarships for teachers," Bayer said.

Drive Co-Chair Tom Heavican said it extends beyond involvement among businesses. He joined the effort through his church, Divine Mercy Parish.

"It's fundraising and (I got involved) with donations through my church, being involved with the church," Heavican said.

On Aug. 31, Mayor Art Lindberg signed a proclamation marking Sept. 15-17 as the official days of the Tootsie Roll drive, as is tradition. The cause, Lindberg said, is important not just to the group but to all of Schuyler, particularly kids.

"I endorse it because it's a good cause for our children and a good cause for our community. When people see those yellow vests, they just know it's a Tootsie Roll drive," Lindberg said.

Contributing to the cause, Lindberg said, and knowing what the knights have done for others from the funds raised locally, is something to be proud of.

"It kind of sparks a little pride in yourself and in your community that they give to a good cause. That's why I love this time of year, when I start seeing that come around. You know you're donating to a good cause," Lindberg said.

The drive will last from Sept. 15-17 and knights will be stationed at: Didier's Grocery, Casey's and Parkview One-Stop. Cans will be placed at the three banks in town, Burrito House and JB Auto.